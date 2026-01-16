Further delay to opening of multi-million-pound replacement school confirmed

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

A Council’s Cabinet have confirmed that there will be a further delay to the proposed opening of a multi-million replacement school.

The change was announced at a Bridgend county cabinet meeting held on January 13, where members heard an update on the £60 million project to relocate Heronsbridge School from its current location on Ewenny Road to a new facility based around a mile away on Island Farm.

The authority previously gave approval to go out to tender for a “design and build contractor” in January 2025, along with the announcement of a new completion date set for the 2027-28 academic year – pushed back from an initial date of 2026.

This delay was said to be due to the increased funding required to deliver the scheme and was the result of “cost increases experienced by the construction industry” which impacted the appointing of a design and build contractor.

However, at a recent cabinet meeting, Cllr Martyn Jones of the Garw Valley said the opening date would now be pushed back to the beginning of the autumn term, 2028.

This will give developers time to conclude the design development process, carry out ground investigation work at the site, and allow the council to enter a construction contract.

The timing of this year’s Senedd elections was also said to be a factor with the project, due to restrictions around decision making in the pre-election period.

The report said: “The local authority has consulted with the Headteacher and the Chair of Heronsbridge School’s Governing Body regarding the proposed modification and there is no objection to the proposed revised date.

“They have confirmed that it is line with their expectation and allows time for the Governing Body to ensure a smooth transition into the new school.”

Speaking at the meeting the council’s leader Cllr John Spanswick said while completion was still over two years away he couldn’t wait to see the finished project that would be one of the best in the country.

Council bosses have previously said the benefits of the new school would include an increased number of places for pupils with additional learning needs, as well as the introduction of potential new facilities such as a swimming pool, library, and coffee shop.

The Island Farm site in Bridgend was chosen because of its location and size, in an area which once held a prison of war camp during the 1940s.

The revised opening date of the new facility was approved unanimously by cabinet members at the meeting.