Further details emerge of £4m Cardiff cycle circuit plans

Nation.Cymru staff

Further details have been released of plans for a £4 million traffic-free cycle circuit intended to provide a lasting legacy from the Tour de France’s visit to Cardiff.

Council-owned land in Leckwith, close to existing sports and education sites, has been identified as a potential location for the 1.5km circuit.

A report going before Cardiff Council’s cabinet on October 15 recommends approving an Outline Business Case so further work can take place.

The council says it would not provide the capital funding needed to build the circuit. The project would depend on external funding through the Tour de France legacy programme, planning permission and approval of a future Full Business Case.

The proposal comes ahead of the race’s arrival in the Welsh capital in July 2027, when Stage 3 will finish outside Cardiff Castle.

The circuit would be built to national standards and could accommodate competitive cycling, triathlon and running, alongside school activities, community sessions and opportunities for children to learn to ride.

According to the council, there are currently no urban closed-road circuits in south Wales. Demand modelling carried out for the Outline Business Case indicates strong potential use.

The proposal is supported by the national governing bodies for cycling, triathlon, athletics and community sport.

The report identifies a third-party operator as the preferred option, working alongside the council and governing bodies.

The proposed operating model would seek external grants and private investment while protecting affordable community access. It would also aim to support year-round activities and regional and national sporting events, with money reinvested in the site.

Councillor Jennifer Burke, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “The Tour de France coming to Cardiff will be a historic moment for the city, but we want its impact to last far beyond the race itself.”

She said the circuit could serve a wider range of users than competitive cyclists.

“Beyond competitive cycling, it could provide a safe and welcoming place for children to learn to ride, for schools and community groups to be active, and for runners and triathletes to train and compete,” she said.

Funding

If cabinet approves the next stage, the council would provide land subject to the necessary approvals and funding. It would also help oversee funding arrangements, planning, procurement and delivery.

The proposal forms part of a UK-wide National Facilities Strategy developed by Beicio Cymru, British Cycling and Scottish Cycling, which seeks investment in cycling venues.

The report will be examined by the council’s Economy and Culture Scrutiny Committee on October 13, before cabinet considers it two days later.

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