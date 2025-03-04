Further education facing ‘unprecedented’ crisis, union warns

Thousands of jobs are at risk in higher education as the sector faces an “unprecedented crisis” amid escalating disputes, it is being warned.

The University and College Union (UCU) launched a “stop the cuts” campaign after its research suggested that more than 5,000 jobs could be axed.

The union said that so far this academic year, university employers have announced their intention to cut thousands of jobs, while at least five other universities have asked staff to quit.

The sector has announced more than £238 million of cuts and declared deficits of at least £30 million, said the UCU.

The union said courses were under threat of being axed at a number of universities, including nursing, chemistry, business and languages.

Industrial action

UCU members are involved in industrial action in a number of areas.

The union said the Welsh and Scottish governments have stepped in to provide tens of millions of pounds in emergency university funding.

The Westminster government should launch a root-and-branch review of poor university governance structures and “outrageously high” vice-chancellor salaries, which it said averaged £325,000.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “UK higher education is on its knees with thousands of jobs set to disappear from across the sector, this will be hugely damaging to students, and some courses are already disappearing.

“Our union is winning ballots and fighting to protect jobs and course provisions for current students and future generations, but the cuts university bosses are trying to force through threaten provision across the country, and with it, the sector’s world-leading position.

“Unless the UK government steps in, as the Welsh and Scottish governments have, this may just be the tip of the iceberg. We need an emergency fund to protect jobs and courses in the short term. Then the government must begin looking at a new public model to fund and regulate the sector.”

