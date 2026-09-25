Further education one of Wales’ ‘greatest success stories’ says former education minister

Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

Wales’ former education minister has called for a “clear assessment” of the consequences of failing to fund further education.

Labour’s Lynne Neagle told members that they “owe it” to the young people and adults who rely on further education to “ensure our colleges have the resources they need” during a debate on Wednesday September 23.

The debate, tabled by Labour, called on the Welsh Government to publish an impact assessment for not funding increased participation in the 2026-27 and 2027-28 academic years and to prioritise further education in the 2027/28 budget.

Describing the further education system as one of “Wales’ greatest success stories”, Ms Neagle shared that in recent years colleges have seen “record levels of demand”.

She said: “This is a Welsh success story, but it is fragile, and more learners means more pressure on space and on budgets.

“And the pressures are urgent, with ColegauCymru estimating the sector will have enrolled a record 50,000 young people this academic year.

“At a time when we are in the middle of a crisis with the number of young people who are not in employment, education or training, and when we are weeks away from the publication of the Milburn review, there has never been a more important time to invest in further education.”

The debate garnered cross-chamber support, with members from both Reform UK and the Welsh Conservatives speaking in favour of the Labour motion.

Plaid Cymru tabled an amendment to “recognise the Welsh Government’s commitment to a strategic, cross-government approach to supporting young people into education, employment and training”.

‘Shocking’

Sam Rowlands, the Conservative spokesperson for education, brought forward the Tory amendment to the motion which called for “greater collaboration between further education colleges and the private sector”.

Describing the figures as “shocking”, Mr Rowlands told members that 17% of 16-24 year olds in Wales were not in employment, education, or training in the year ending December 2025.

He said: “We must remember that behind every one of those numbers is a young person who wants to get on with their life, to continue education, develop their skills, or step into the world of work.

“When they’re unable to do so […] the consequences can be long-lasting, affecting their health, earnings, life chances and ultimately affecting our society as a whole.”

The Fflint Wrecsam MS called on the Welsh Government to agree to the Conservative amendment and facilitate further collaboration between colleges and the private sector.

He added: “Employers can help those colleges understand the skills that industries need, colleges can give businesses access to the next generation of talent, and learners can gain the experience and understanding of the workplace that make the difference between finishing education and finding a career.”

‘NEET Trap’

“Demand for college places is up” said Reform’s Benjamin Hodge Mckenna, “but the funding has not followed suit, and that is a crucial policy failure that must be addressed.”

Mr Hodge Mckenna pledged his support for the Labour motion stressing the importance of colleges as one of the “main routes” for young people to “escape the NEET trap”.

He said: “Plaid Cymru spend a lot of time talking about their ambitions for Wales, but the ambitions that I’m interested in are the ambitions of our young people and their ability to fulfil those ambitions within the economy.”

‘Completely unacceptable’

Referencing the NEET statistics mentioned by his colleagues, deputy minister for tertiary education, Cefin Campbell, described the figures as “completely unacceptable”.

The deputy minister told members that this was largely a situation his government had inherited but added: “We can do better than this. We must do better than this.”

Mr Campbell shared that he will be making a case to support the increased enrolments in further education colleges because “failing to do so would be to let down a whole group of young people who are the most vulnerable in our society.”

He concluded: “Our ambition as a Government is very clear: we want to see stronger pathways between schools, colleges, apprenticeships and employment, and we want to see every learner, whatever their background, receiving the best opportunity in life.”

The Labour motion was agreed without amendment by the Senedd with 46 votes for and 43 against.

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