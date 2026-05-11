Further objections lodged over Wrexham AFC academy plans

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

The next phase of the development of Wrexham AFC’s U16s Academy training complex is facing fresh opposition from residents.

Plans to create the facility at Darland High School were approved more than 12 months ago despite local concerns. Now a planning application specifically relating to drainage works on site has been challenged.

The matter concerns engineering works to install permanent irrigation tanks and a pump housing to maintain the quality of the training pitches, installation of the already approved shipping containers for storage, the creation of two swales – ponds to collect surface water run-off – and permeable hard and soft landscaping to form the site boundaries and pathways.

Objections have been led by Rossett Community Council, which has reiterated previous concerns about the impact on residential amenity, the impact on the local water table of the drainage system and the potential effect of stagnant water in the swales on local residents.

The community council also argues in its objection response that there has been a lack of engagement from Wrexham AFC.

Six local residents have also formally objected to the plans, arguing that the water tanks are too close to the boundary and visible to those living nearby, that the proposed sprinkler system would be a nuisance, specifically for residents of Almere Gardens and concerns over the impact of a tank failure regarding potential flooding.

Residents were also concerned about the possible odour of the swales and the impact of borehole operation during construction works on local soil stability and property foundations.

Planning officers have recommended that the authority grants permission for the development, stating they were satisfied the application meets all relevant planning policies.

Wrexham County Borough Council’s Planning Committee will consider the application at 4pm this afternoon – Monday, May 11.