Further restrictions on political donations to show ‘democracy not for sale’

Measures to crack down on foreign political donations and funding funnelled through dubious companies have been announced by UK Government ministers.

The new rules will impose a £100,000 donations limit on donors coming to the UK from overseas, for a year after they arrive – potentially hitting two of Reform UK’s biggest funders.

Cryptocurrency tycoons Christopher Harborne and Ben Delo could be hit by the limit after reportedly returning to the UK, having previously donated millions to Nigel Farage’s party.

The Government had already announced a £100,000 annual cap on donations from overseas backdated to March 25 and this will now also apply for the first year of someone’s time in the UK.

A £3 million donation from Thailand-based crypto-billionaire Mr Harborne was the largest single donation Nigel Farage’s party received between January and March 2026.

He has reportedly now registered to vote in the UK.

The Electoral Commission figures also showed that Ben Delo, another cryptocurrency magnate based in Hong Kong, donated £4 million to Reform in two £2 million lump sums in January and March.

Mr Delo has written in The Telegraph that he will move back to Britain so he can contribute more to Reform.

But the change will mean the donors will still be covered for a year by the £100,000 cap once they return.

Other measures promised in changes to the Representation of the People Bill include a tougher test for donations by companies.

These will be assessed against post-tax profits over the previous five years rather than revenue alone with the aim of making sure only legitimate UK-linked businesses will be able to donate.

The move is intended to stop donors setting up a firm with a high revenue without being able to show how it operates and makes money.

People running for election will also be required to prove that any funding they received before becoming a candidate has come from legitimate sources.

They will have to declare donations above £2,230 received prior to officially becoming a candidate.

Communities Secretary Steve Reed said: “British democracy is not for sale. These tough new rules will shut down dodgy funding, stop foreign money influencing our elections and keep our democracy strong.

“By holding overseas donors to tougher standards and requiring candidates to prove where their funding comes from, we are taking world-leading action to protect the integrity of our elections and tackle the threats we face from abroad.”

The measures follow the review of political funding led by former top civil servant Philip Rycroft.

They will be included in changes to the Representation of the People Bill, which is set to have its final Commons stages on July 14 before going to the House of Lords.