Future Generations Commissioner calls for new Culture Act in Wales

The Future Generations Commissioner for Wales has marked St David’s Day and World Futures Day by urging the Welsh Government to introduce a dedicated Culture Bill.

Derek Walker says access to culture shouldn’t be a postcode lottery and is calling for , he wants to see the introduction of a statutory requirement on public bodies to strengthen the role culture plays within local communities.

Under Wales’ Well-being of Future Generations Act, which marks its 10 years this April, cultural well-being is considered as important as economic, environmental, and social well-being, acknowledging its significant impact on people’s lives.

Wales now ranks third from bottom of European countries for spending per person on recreational and sporting services, and second from bottom for cultural services.

Inequality

Mr Walker said a Culture Bill would put Cymru in the right direction to addressing inequality and ensuring every person in Wales could participate in, enjoy, and see themselves reflected in Wales’ cultural activity.

The commissioner welcomed the annual £4.4m recently announced by Welsh Government for arts and culture, and said: “In an equal Wales, everyone should have access to and benefit from a vibrant culture and thriving Welsh language, yet with services under threat due to budget cuts, threatening the important role in people’s physical and mental health, we’re in danger of a cultural postcode lottery.

“We can do much better to embed culture in the way public services deliver its work, to bring wider benefit for everyone.

“We need a cultural reset and for all public bodies, from councils to health boards and national parks, to support people’s access to culture.

“Launching a Culture Bill here in Wales would make a commitment to ensuring culture is given the priority and resources it deserves to flourish for generations to come.”

Report

With the aspiration of having the Culture Bill in the 2026-2030 Senedd term, the commissioner will be making his recommendations to Welsh Government and other public bodies on April 29, within his Future Generations Report.

The report will highlight key challenges and opportunities for safeguarding and strengthening Wales’ cultural sector and the Welsh language.

Mr Walker added: “With investment on the decline, there is an urgent need now for a long-term vision to be created to ensure sustainable support for the sector.

“We have incredible projects that take place across Wales, and we need to proactively ensure these opportunities are not only protected, but also enhanced for everyone, regardless of where you live.”

