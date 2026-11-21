Stephen Price

The Future Generations Commissioner for Wales is calling for a pause on the approval of new AI data centre developments in Wales until national guidance and safeguards are put in place.

The call, which also pushes to ensure decisions are aligned with the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act, comes amid growing public concern about the impact of AI infrastructure developments on Wales’ natural resources, climate commitments and local communities and new polling by the commissioner.

Artificial intelligence is expected to play an increasingly important role in Wales’ future. However, Derek Walker is warning that decisions about the large-scale infrastructure required to support AI must not be taken without fully considering their long-term environmental, social, cultural and economic impacts.

The commissioner has raised these concerns directly with Welsh Government, calling for greater clarity and assurances on how the Well-being of Future Generations Act is being applied to decisions relating to AI infrastructure, and how communities are being meaningfully involved in decision-making processes.

The commissioner’s role is to act as a guardian for future generations under the Well-being of Future Generations Act, which obliges Welsh Government to take decisions that protect Wales’ long-term needs as well as today’s.

New polling commissioned by the commissioner and produced by Beaufort Research found that two-thirds (66%) of people in Wales are concerned about the impact of AI data centres on natural resources such as water and energy. Nearly three in ten (29%) said they were very concerned, while 37% said they were fairly concerned.

This week, Mr Walker was at Caerleon Comprehensive School in South Wales, where he met pupils from the school and nearby Ysgol Gwent Is Coed, and launched a review into the renewable energy transition in Wales.

Elin, 14, of Caerleon Comprehensive School, said: “I asked the commissioner about how the growing number of data centres in Wales will impact on our electricity and water consumption in Newport, and if we’ll be able to protect our clean water and still generate enough energy for all our homes, while improving and maintaining healthy eco systems in the future, and at what cost.

“I feel strongly about AI data centres and many of my friends do, too. I’m worried about the impact it will have on our environment, will they pollute our water, how much heat will they generate, and what sort of impact will they have on the eco systems where they’re built?

“Personally, I believe that asking the Welsh Government to pause AI data centre plans is a good thing. However, in the long-term, we need to find a solution whilst keeping healthy eco systems and not over-using water and electricity. I also think we do not need so many data centres to be built.”

The Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, Derek Walker said: “Artificial intelligence will play an important role in Wales’ future, and we should welcome opportunities for responsible innovation and investment – but we cannot afford to make decisions about major new data centres without fully understanding the long-term consequences and involving communities directly.

“That is why I am calling for a pause on approvals of new AI-related data centres in Wales until clear national guidance is in place.

“These developments will place significant demands on our energy and water resources, with implications for our environment, the communities living nearby and for our climate commitments.

“The political discussion around data centres has focused on potential economic benefits, but there has been far less conversation about other long-term impacts, despite the obvious strength of feeling from the public.

“As final negotiations are being made at the Climate Change Conference COP31 today in Antalya, Turkey, Wales cannot determine the global direction of AI, but Welsh Government must ensure it listens to people and that decisions made here are responsible, transparent and aligned with our well-being goals.”

These goals have been defined as:

Clear guidance on applying the Well-being of Future Generations Act to AI infrastructure and data centre development.

Robust and publicly available assessments of impacts on equalities, water, energy, land use, biodiversity and local infrastructure.

Consideration of cumulative climate, carbon and resource-use impacts across Wales.

Consideration of cumulative climate, carbon and resource-use impacts across Wales. Measures to maximise economic benefits for Wales through high-quality employment, skills, innovation and local supply chains.

Strong requirements for early and meaningful community involvement, transparency and public accountability.

Strong requirements for early and meaningful community involvement, transparency and public accountability. Strategic alignment between AI infrastructure, renewable energy expansion, grid investment and Wales’ net-zero ambitions.

Measures to ensure the benefits of AI infrastructure are widely shared, helping to reduce rather than deepen existing social, economic and geographic inequalities.

Measures to ensure the benefits of AI infrastructure are widely shared, helping to reduce rather than deepen existing social, economic and geographic inequalities. Planning approaches that ensure data centre growth complements, rather than competes with, the needs of residents, public services and future generations.

Exploration of opportunities to capture and reuse waste heat generated by data centres for wider community benefit.

The commissioner believes Wales has an opportunity to use its future generations legislation for responsible AI infrastructure planning by applying long-term thinking and sustainable development principles before significant decisions are made.

In September 2026, the Scottish Parliament voted to set national planning guidance for date centres.

Hannah, 15, a pupil at Ysgol Gwent Is Coed, added: “While AI can be useful in helping us take action on climate change, like predicting wildfires and helping us prepare for dangerous weather, many people don’t realise how much of an impact it has on our environment.

“I’m worried about how much water and land AI data centres will take up and how this will impact people’s quality of life in the future. How will our air quality and health be impacted?

“I think Wales should stop building AI data centres until Welsh Government does more research into how they will impact future generations.”

The Welsh Government said: “We are developing a planning policy for data centres and will publish an update before the end of the year, setting out the key principles to guide their development in Wales.

“We believe in a sustainable and balanced approach to developing data centres. We recognise that data centres are energy intensive. As demand for digital infrastructure grows, it is important that new developments make use of technologies and approaches that minimise energy and resource consumption.

“Any proposed data centre development remains subject to the existing planning system and environmental regulation, with robust checks and balances in place to ensure that environmental and community impacts are properly considered before consent is granted.

“Wales is increasingly being recognised as a strategic location for the infrastructure needed to support the digital economy. Investment in data centres has the potential to create new economic opportunities and support skilled employment. But the Welsh Government believes that the benefits of any investment must be felt by businesses, communities and in the wider Welsh economy.”