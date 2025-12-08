Future of centuries-old market hangs in the balance

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A centuries-old local tradition could be brought to an end this week as councillors prepare to decide the fate of a struggling weekly market.

Holywell’s historic street market – a tradition dating back more than seven centuries – could come to an end this week.

The weekly market takes place every Thursday, but its popularity has been dwindling with both shoppers and traders.

Tomorrow, (Tuesday, December 9) Flintshire’s Environment and Economy Overview and Scrutiny Committee will consider a report which recommends ending the historic street trading.

The Cistercian monks of Basingwerk Abbey were granted a charter to establish Holywell as a market town by King Edward I in 1292.

But the report highlights that on average the market has just two stalls a week – and over the last two years has had an average of just three stalls.

The annual cost of putting on the market to the local authority is £7,384 while it only collects pitch rent of £884 a year – resulting in a £6,500 annual loss.

According to the report: “Numerous attempts have been made by the council to grow Holywell market, however the market currently operates just two permanent stall holders, who do not always attend each week.

“Over several years the council has implemented various incentives to attract new traders to Holywell, including offering high street shops the option to sell on the street each market day free of charge plus free advertising and events. Despite these efforts, there has been no interest from new permanent traders coming forward.

“The market generates no income for the council. In addition to the financial cost, the market does not appear to generate any significant footfall to the town centre and appears little used by residents.”

Consultation

A digital consultation, delivered via mobile phone, found 53% of respondents said they rarely or never visited the market, only 16% bought items each week and 49% felt the market brought no additional visitors to Holywell.

Despite that, 47% believed the market added to the retail offer of the town.

The report also recommends the closure of Mold car boot sale, which is operated by Flintshire Council each Sunday at Love Lane car park between 6am and 1pm.

Officers say trader numbers have significantly dwindled over the years from an average of 30 attendees to just 10 during the summer months and often zero during autumn and winter months.

Last year there were 13 weeks where no traders attended, however an officer was paid to be present.

“Several established large-scale car boot sales operate in the region and neighbouring counties each weekend,” said the report. “This has had an unfavourable effect on the numbers of sellers and buyers within Mold. Given that they are by nature mobile, should Mold be agreed for closure, the opportunity to trade elsewhere is available.”

Car boot sale

Mold Town Council has suggested moving the car boot to the town centre and aligning it with other markets, licensing the operation of the car boot to a third party and running the car boot only during summer months.

“While these options have been considered, the operational resource and cost could be better utilised in promoting and sustaining successful Flintshire markets,” according to the report.

If councillors agree to close Holwyell Market and Mold car boot, it will release two days per week for the Markets Service team to focus on the promotion of other markets in Flintshire, to grow their social media presence and support market traders in their use of social media.

The team would also operate periodic specialist markets in Flintshire towns to support the delivery of placemaking plans in partnership with town and community councils.