Future of community hospital remains uncertain as health changes loom

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Health chiefs have not given any guarantee that a community hospital will not be closed under future changes to health services in the county.

At Powys Teaching Health Board’s (PTHB) annual general meeting on Thursday, July 30, a section of the agenda is given over to questions from the public.

These questions which were submitted beforehand are read out at the meeting by Helen Bushell PTHB’s director of corporate governance.

Ms Bushell asked: “What decision have been made so far under the Better Together programme and will any community hospitals close as a result?”

Director of people, culture and transformation Debra Wood-Lawson said that this was a “timely question.”

This is because the board had received an update report at the board meeting on Wednesday, 29 July on Better Together as well as agreed a framework for potential consultation in the autumn on service change proposals.

Ms Wood-Lawson said: “We know demand for our services is increasing, our population is ageing, our workforce gaps are real, and our buildings are very old alongside significant financial challenges.

“We know doing nothing is not an option, we are progressing with the development of the pre-consultation business case which will be taken to board in mid-September seeking a move to a formal public consultation thereafter.

“No decisions will be made on the future of sites and their services until after that consultation period has been concluded and we have heard from our communities, patients, stakeholders and staff.

“It is anticipated that the board will be asked to consider a post-consultation decision case sometime in the spring of 2027.”

Ms Bushell added: “As we know there is quite a lot of public interest in Better Together so it’s really helpful to have that clarity.”

Earlier this month, the threat to beds was raised as a possible move as cash-strapped Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) looks to start consulting on potential cuts to services in the autumn.

A petition against the removal of hospital beds has already received over 3,500 signatures.

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