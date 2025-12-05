Future of historic canal secured
Funding announced today will ensure security for businesses, communities and wildlife that depend on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.
The funding, announced by the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies, will support a vital water supply agreement between Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal & River Trust in Wales, and Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water.
The Welsh Government will provide cover for up to £400,000 every year, for the next five years.
The Canal & River Trust will also contribute up to £100,000 annually, while discussions will continue with other partners to secure further contributions over the long-term.
The move follows a short-term agreement announced in April 2025, which was due to expire in March 2026.
The historic waterway contributes over £30m to the Welsh economy and supports more than 1,000 jobs. The Welsh Government has therefore brought together partners to find a sustainable solution.
The Deputy First Minister said: “The Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal is a treasured part of Wales’ heritage and a vital economic asset for our communities, but climate change and increasingly variable weather patterns have intensified the difficulty of maintaining adequate water supplies.
“We will always look to protect Wales’ cultural heritage whilst supporting jobs and tourism and we’re committed to working with all partners to find sustainable solutions.
“This agreement builds on the £5m we have already committed to refurbish the Manorafon pumping station and creates the space to develop long-term resilience for this precious waterway whilst we continue our important discussions with our stakeholders.”
Ben Cottam, Regional Director for Wales and South West at Glandŵr Cymru added: “Two-hundred-and-twenty-five years after the first shipment of coal made its way up this canal to Brecon, the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal remains as essential as ever to people in South Wales.
“As the charity maintaining this man-made historical waterway, we know only too well the impact of climate change and the difficulty recent uncertainty has presented to all those who love this canal.
“We are grateful therefore to Welsh Government and the Deputy First Minister in helping to bring much greater resilience to the canal and establish a network of partners to ensure that it remains at the heart of Welsh life.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Ahoy! great tidings, HuwDayOut floats his boat…
How’s it going on the navigation into Mid-Wales?
Careful what you wish for. If our mates at the Bay Bubble get it into their heads to navigate into mid Wales the project will divert funding from about a 100 years’ worth of road repairs. A nice trip in a canal boat but some people might want to get there quicker and safely. A470 beyond Merthyr is mostly downright hazardous while other roads branching off are even worse!
I think this is a good news story; it’s a lovely canal and not much use without water.
If this is about water abstraction then it’s not the canal itself but those using the locks that consume the water. So charge them appropriately.