Future of level crossing to be discussed after emergency safety closure

Nation.Cymru staff

Residents are being invited to have their say on the future of a level crossing which was closed as an emergency safety measure earlier this summer.

Network Rail will hold three community sessions in Dinas Powys on Wednesday, September 2, to discuss the closure of Brookside footpath level crossing and the options for its future.

The crossing, which connects Brookside and Castle Close, was closed to all users on June 26 after safety assessments identified what Network Rail described as a significant change in its risk profile.

Around 150 trains travel along the section of railway each day, while the crossing had approximately 217 daily users.

Network Rail said assessments found more than 56% of those using it were considered vulnerable, including older people, families with pushchairs or young children, unaccompanied children and people with reduced mobility.

The crossing remains closed while longer-term options are considered.

The engagement sessions will begin with a presentation explaining the circumstances surrounding the closure, work carried out since and the process for deciding what happens next.

Residents will then be able to question Network Rail representatives and give their views.

Sessions will be held at Lee Hall, Dinas Powys, from 10am to noon and again from 7pm to 9pm.

A further session will take place at Youldon House, Fairoaks, from 2pm to 4pm. Network Rail said the afternoon meeting was added following community feedback to make it easier for people with mobility difficulties, or those who may struggle to travel to Lee Hall, to attend.

Krista Sexton, head of operational risk at Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: “We know how important Brookside crossing is to the community and we recognise the impact its closure has had on people who previously used it.

“Closing the crossing was not a decision we took lightly, but the level of risk identified meant we had to act to protect public safety.

“We also made a commitment that we would listen to and engage with the community as we consider what happens next. These sessions are an important part of that process and will give people the opportunity to hear directly from our team, ask questions and share their views.

“I’d encourage anyone with an interest in the crossing to come along to one of the sessions and talk to us.”

Alternatives

Network Rail said it will continue discussions with local stakeholders, community representatives and accessibility groups while options for the crossing are considered.

Alternative routes across the railway include Murch Lane road bridge and the stepped footbridge at Eastbrook station.

Members of the public have been urged not to attempt to access or cross the railway at Brookside while the closure remains in place.

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