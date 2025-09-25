Future of Minor Injuries Unit decided

The Minor Injuries Unit at Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli will be transformed into an Urgent Care Treatment Centre, following a decision announced by Hywel Dda University Health Board at a public meeting today (25 September).

The new centre – developed with input from the community – will integrate the existing Minor Injuries Unit with Same Day Urgent Care services. It will treat a wider range of non-life-threatening emergencies, including both minor injuries and minor illnesses, as well as urgent conditions that do not require an overnight stay.

The centre will operate from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week, with staff working additional hours to close the service safely. Patients will be able to walk in, be assessed, diagnosed and treated on site.

Hywel Dda says the change represents a long-term investment in local services, addressing staff shortages and creating a more attractive model for recruitment.

Consultation

Chief Executive Professor Phil Kloer thanked staff, patients, campaigners, and elected representatives for their involvement in the 12-week consultation, which generated 10 different options – six of them suggested directly by the public.

“We want to provide a high-quality service that is safe, sustainable, accessible and kind,” he said. “Over the next year, we’ll work with staff to roll out the new centre, while encouraging people to continue using the NHS 111 service or 999 in life-threatening emergencies.”

The consultation was shaped with the help of groups including Save Our Services Prince Philip Action Network (SOSPPAN), Llais, the Welsh Ambulance Service, and Swansea Bay University Health Board.

Mark Henwood, Executive Medical Director, described the decision as “a real milestone,” while SOSPPAN chair Deryk Cundy welcomed the move, calling the centre “an improved service suitable for now and the future.”

Reduced hours

The Minor Injuries Unit has run on reduced hours since November 2024, after Healthcare Inspectorate Wales raised concerns about overnight safety and staffing pressures.

Consultation findings confirmed that the previous 24-hour model could not be restored safely.

The new centre will provide care for adults and children over 12 months old with sprains, cuts, and minor burns; minor illnesses such as infections or mild allergic reactions; and urgent same-day medical needs, such as severe headaches or diabetes flare-ups.

Recruitment and infrastructure changes mean the centre is expected to open within 6–12 months. Its impact will be reviewed after six months, including patient outcomes, staffing and transport.