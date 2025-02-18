Future of much loved building considered years after council U-turn on lease plans

Ted Peskett – Local democracy reporter

The future of a much-loved Welsh seaside town building is still being considered by the local county council years after plans to turn it into a restaurant or hotel fell through.

Vale of Glamorgan Council decided to advertise a lease to run The Kymin in 2020 following a funding dispute between it and Penarth Town Council.

However Vale council later decided against this plan and it was reported in 2022 that the building could be run in a similar way to the nearby Penarth Pier Pavilion which is now managed by the local authority.

At the time it was suggested the building, dating back to the late 1700s or early 1800s, be used for business meetings, open-air theatre, community fairs, weddings, and food festivals.

Landmark

Leader of Vale of Glamorgan Council, Cllr Lis Burnett, said: “The Kymin is a well-regarded landmark building in Penarth and in recent years the grounds have been used regularly by community groups for a variety of events and activities, with its gardens one of several open spaces within the Penarth conservation area.

“The council is considering the future of the Kymin. We are currently developing a place plan for Penarth, with drop-in events due to begin next week, and the Kymin buildings and grounds form a part of this process.

“All interested parties are encouraged to take part in our placemaking work as the council looks at how Penarth will adapt in years to come.”

Penarth Town Council operated The Kymin house and a proportion of the grounds from 1982.

Future

It surrendered the lease for the site in March 2020 and control reverted back to the county council in April that same year.

The grounds have remained open to the public and they are maintained by Vale of Glamorgan Council’s parks department.

When we asked Vale of Glamorgan Council why it has taken so long to determine the future of The Kymin a local authority spokesman said: “We want to get this decision right and so we are taking time to properly consider the views of the wider public before committing to a way forward.”

The first of a number of drop-in sessions about the future of Penarth will be held at Penarth Pier Pavilion on Tuesday, February 18, between 10.30am and 5pm.

Here is when the other drop-in sessions are taking place:

West House, Stanwell Road on Wednesday, February 19 (10.30am – 7pm)

Penarth Pier Pavilion on Thursday, February 20 (10.30am – 3pm)

West House, Stanwell Road on Friday, February 21 (10.30am – 5pm)

The Kymin Gardens are considered one of several important open spaces within the Penarth conservation area.

The house itself is not listed but is identified as a “county treasure” by the council.

Categories:

Conservation

Locations:

Authorities:

Vale of Glamorgan Council

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

