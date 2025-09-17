Future of three Welsh towns up for debate as council launches consultation

A county council is launching a public consultation for three major towns, inviting local residents, businesses and visitors to have their say in shaping new placemaking plans.

The consultation by Carmarthenshire County Council will concern Ammanford, Carmarthen and Llanelli, and will build on foundations established in previous “master plans”.

The Ammanford , Carmarthen and Llanelli master plans were commissioned in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic, reviewing current regeneration activity and setting out strategies for long-term growth.

Drop-in sessions

The existing schemes also focus on strengthening unique features, diversifying uses, improving connections, and supporting local businesses.

Considerable work has been done following the development of these plans across the three main towns, providing context for the new place-making schemes, ensuring that new ideas reflect improvements and identifying clear actions for the future of each town.

The Council will hold face-to-face drop-in sessions in each town where the community can learn about the process of creating places and make a valuable contribution:

Carmarthen – 22 September and 27 October at St Peter’s Civic Hall, Carmarthen

Ammanford – 23 September and 28 October at the Pensioners' Hall, Ammanford

– 23 September and 28 October at the Pensioners’ Hall, Ammanford Llanelli – 24 September and 29 October at 1 Stepney Avenue, Llanelli

Community driven

Separate consultations will be taking place online via the council’s website from 22 September onwards, for those unable to attend the in-person consultations.

The council has stressed that public involvement will help ensure that Ammanford, Carmarthen and Llanelli continue to develop as vibrant and welcoming places that are well connected for all.

Councilor Hazel Evans, the Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism said: “These placemaking plans will only succeed if they are driven by the communities these plans affect.

“Whether you have been part of this work before through the main regeneration plans or you are contributing for the first time, your comments are essential. Come along to the events or share your comments online and help us shape vibrant, robust town centers that reflect the unique strengths of Carmarthenshire.”

In particular, the council has urged residents to think about and discuss:

Creating vibrant, accessible and mixed-use town centres

Improve walking, cycling and public transport links

Support local businesses and new businesses

Regeneration of public spaces and cultural assets

Ensuring long-term sustainability and community-led development

More information about the town centre projects are available on the Carmarthenshire County Council website: Main Towns of Carmarthenshire – Carmarthenshire County Council