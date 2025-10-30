Future of two rural schools under review

A north Wales council’s education service department is seeking permission to consult on the future of two rural primary schools.

In the coming weeks, members of the Conwy’s Education and Skills Scrutiny Committee and Cabinet will consider reports about the future of Ysgol Ysbyty Ifan and Ysgol Betws y Coed.

Under the Welsh Government’s School Organisation Code there is a procedure to follow when considering the future of rural schools, starting with a formal consultation.

The code includes a presumption against closure and requires the Council to demonstrate strong justification, having considered all viable alternatives.

Pupil numbers

Pupil numbers at both schools have been gradually declining over the past six years and are projected to remain at the current level for the next five years.

Ysgol Ysbyty Ifan has the capacity to accommodate 40 pupils and currently has 14 registered pupils*.

Ysgol Betws y Coed has the capacity to accommodate 100 pupils and currently has 14 registered pupils*.

If given the green light, the consultations are expected to start in the next month or so, and responses will be presented to councillors for consideration next year.

Cllr Aaron Wynne, Conwy’s Cabinet Member for Education, said: “This consultation is a necessary step to ensure that the views of the school community are sought. It will ensure that there is a transparent process by which communities

The reports and links to watch the livestream of the meetings are available at:

Conwy Local Democracy : Agenda for Education and Skills Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Tuesday, 4 November 2025, 5.00 pm

Conwy Local Democracy: Agenda for Cabinet on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 2.00 pm

*Welsh Government Pupil Level Annual School Census (PLASC) collection of data (January 2025).