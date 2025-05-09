Future of Welsh outdoor centre retained by Liverpool Council to be decided

David Humphreys Local Democracy Reporter

Liverpool Council is to formally begin the process of settling the future of a much-loved outdoor centre in north Wales which is used for the benefit of the city’s children.

Originally a site for evacuee children from Liverpool during World War Two, Colomendy, in Loggerheads, near Mold, became an east to west pilgrimage shared by Scousers and North Walians alike on a regular basis.

After the war the site was transferred to Liverpool Council, with a covenant which retained its use for the benefit of the city’s children. After seven decades providing educational away days for young people, it was confirmed in March the site would close with immediate effect.

In January Kingswood Colomendy Ltd, the site’s tenant, and its parent company, Inspiring Learning Ltd, both ceased trading and administrators were appointed. The city council issued a 30 year lease for the site in 2007.

Long-term future

Now the local authority is to formally begin the process of securing the long-term future of the location in north east Wales. Administrators appointed to the business have confirmed the lease will be returned to Liverpool Council in a process known as disclaiming.

This will be signed off when cabinet members meet at Liverpool Town Hall next month. The LDRS understands that since March, the keys have been handed over to the city on an informal basis.

An official options appraisal will now begin for the land. Representatives on both sides of the border have told the LDRS previously how they hope the site can be revived for the benefit of young people in Merseyside and North Wales.

Lease

Carolyn Thomas, North Wales member of the Welsh Parliament, was previously chair of the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Natural Beauty (AONB) partnership – where Colomendy is located – and said a future could be found for the site that would benefit all parties.

She said: “Colomendy lies within the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, hopefully soon to be re-designated as a national park. It is situated next to Loggerheads country park, a tourism hot spot and has been used for generations from Merseyside.

“I often meet families at Loggerheads who are reminiscing, bringing their children and grandchildren, to relive and share their experiences. It has an employment and economic benefit to the local economy and has farms.

“It would be great to maintain it as an outdoor education facility but there are also other ideas. I would encourage local authorities to engage with Liverpool Council now the lease for the site has been returned.”

The LDRS understands it would be the preferred option of Liverpool Council for an outdoor education firm to take on the lease. It is expected the full appraisal and handing over of terms to a preferred bidder could take up to 12 months.

