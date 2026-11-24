Emily Price

The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) has welcomed the Welsh Government’s “new and pragmatic” approach to eradicating Bovine TB in Wales.

The Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, announced on Tuesday (November 24) the government had published new advice from the Bovine TB Eradication Programme Board and the Technical Advisory Group.

The minister said the Welsh Government’s approach would be evidence-based and science-led, taking into account the “three pillars of cattle, people and wildlife”.

Gruffydd also confirmed the new plans would not include a mass, non-selective, cull of badgers.

The FUW said the advice represents an “overdue shift” in narrative regarding the eradication of Bovine TB in Wales.

The farming union has long called for the Welsh Government to move away from a one-dimensional “cattle only” eradication programme.

During the ten years to 2025, 22.3 million Bovine TB cattle tests were conducted with over 92,000 cattle being slaughtered.

The FUW said there is “no doubt” that the constant threat of Bovine TB infection continues to drive the decline in cattle numbers in Wales.

Issues around communication, testing, trade and wildlife have been central to the FUW’s lobbying work around Bovine TB, having provided evidence to the Bovine TB Eradication Programme Board and Technical Advisory Group on these issues.

The FUW said many of these concerns have been captured within the recommendations from the Programme Board and the Technical Advisory Group Evidence Paper on Wildlife, published alongside the cabinet minister’s statement today.

FUW President Ian Rickman said: “We welcome the Welsh Government’s shift in narrative on Bovine TB eradication in Wales.

“The need for this holistic approach is clearly justified by the suggestion that the current target to be Officially TB Free by 2041 is currently out of reach.

“The announcement today demonstrates the need for such a crucial policy to be driven by evidence and backed by science; not by political agenda.

“As the FUW, we’ve been robust in our calls that wildlife interventions should be considered as part of any Bovine TB eradication strategy, and it is positive to note that targeted and proportionate action will now be taken on TB in wildlife where evidence supports this approach.

“With the loss of over 92,000 cattle and the percentage of herds under Bovine TB having remained stubbornly consistent for the past ten years, this is now the opportunity to intensify the co-working between industry, the veterinary profession, academics and government in order to deliver these recommendations without delay and further explore the wider proposals set out by the Programme Board.”

The Welsh Government says farmers experiencing persistent TB breakdowns will be able to work with their vets to develop tailored measures to improve biosecurity and manage high-risk cattle.

The approach has been informed by lessons learned from pilot projects in Pembrokeshire, north Wales and Nant y Garth.

It’s hoped that reducing the length of time herds stay under restriction will ease the strain on farming families’ wellbeing.

The Welsh Government will also bring forward options for diagnostic testing to spot infection earlier, while keeping statutory skin testing.

It will also explore safe ways to move cattle out of TB restricted herds.

New plans include providing farmers and vets with more information about the TB status and disease risk of cattle, including animals they are considering buying.

Approaches for farmers and vets to receive proactive support will also be developed, rather than only after a TB breakdown has occurred.

Farmers, private vets, the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and the Welsh Government will work more closely – using local knowledge to manage disease.

The Welsh Government says it is not pursuing a mass, non-selective, cull of badgers, but that action will still be taken on TB in wildlife.

“Targeted, proportionate options” will be developed, guided by the principle that intervention should follow the disease.

This may include testing, vaccination and removal or release where the evidence supports this.

New badger population surveys and fieldwork will add to the evidence and its hoped that work on the role of deer will do the same.

Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, said: “Bovine TB remains one of the most serious animal health challenges facing Wales. For farming families, a TB breakdown can mean months or years of restrictions, uncertainty and difficult choices.

“Nearly 96% of herds in Wales are now TB free. However, on current progress, Wales is unlikely to be Officially TB Free by 2041.

“The status quo is not an option.

“That’s why we are taking a new and pragmatic approach to eradicating bovine TB. We will not stand by while farmers face uncertainty and anxiety, nor will we pursue a mass non-selective cull.

“Instead, we will be taking evidence-based and science-led action, incorporating the three pillars of cattle, people and wildlife. Where there is evidence of infection threatening farmers’ herds and consequently their livelihoods, we will intervene.

“Farmers and the public will rightly judge us on whether we prevent disease, and reduce its impact, even when the decisions are difficult. Progress will depend on partnership and sustained effort and action by all, towards the common goal we all share of a TB-free Wales.”