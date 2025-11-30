Gaelic and Scots gain official status on St Andrew’s Day

The Gaelic and Scots languages have gained official status in a “historic milestone” as people across Scotland mark St Andrew’s Day.

It is one of a range of measures which come into force on November 30 through the Scottish Languages Act.

The Act also empowers parents to ask for a Gaelic school to be established in their area and aims to ensure that more qualifications are available in Gaelic.

It also includes powers for ministers to commission research into the use of Gaelic and Scots and establish teaching standards for the languages.

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: “St Andrew’s Day is a fitting time to celebrate Scotland’s identity by recognising Gaelic and Scots as official languages.

“This is a historic milestone which acknowledges the vital place these languages hold in Scotland’s culture and heritage.

“This has been made possible through the Scottish Languages Bill which received unanimous support from MSPs.

“To support the continued growth of both languages the Scottish Government has already allocated £35.7 million for Gaelic and Scots initiatives this year, ensuring that this milestone translates into meaningful change for communities across the country.”

Other measures in the Act include supporting the creation of areas of linguistic significance in Gaelic communities so that ministers can better target policies to support the language’s growth.

The Scottish Languages Bill was introduced on St Andrew’s Day in 2023.

It was passed at the Scottish Parliament in June this year and received Royal Assent on August 1 2025.

Latest census statistics show that 130,161 people in Scotland had some Gaelic skills in 2022, an increase of 43,105 from 2011.

The census shows that 2,444,659 people in Scotland had some Scots skills in 2022, an increase of 515,215 from 2011.