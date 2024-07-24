Gaelic language in Scotland is in ‘perilous state’, MSPs warn ministers

Gaelic in Scotland is in a “perilous state”, a Holyrood committee has warned, with MSPs telling ministers more needs to be done to “urgently support” those who speak the language.

While the Scottish Government has introduced a new Bill that aims to provide support for both the Gaelic and Scots languages, members of the Scottish Parliament’s Education Committee said the aims of the legislation may not be achieved.

MSPs went on to insist that more needed to be done by Holyrood ministers if the legislation is to “make any meaningful difference rather than simply being symbolic”.

The comments came in a new report from the committee after scrutinising measures in the Scottish Languages Bill.

Significant issues

The report said: “The committee believes that there are significant issues that need to be addressed to support Gaelic, which is in a perilous state.

“The committee believes that more needs to be done to urgently support speakers, to ensure that the language thrives as a community language.”

The report noted that in some areas there was a desire for “more tangible support” than the measures in the Bill would introduce – with MSPs agreeing with those who suggested that “without that support, the aims of the Bill will not be achieved”.

It comes as figures from the 2022 census in Scotland showed just 0.1% of people said Gaelic was their main language.

The same survey found that 2.5% of people aged three and over reported having “some skills” in Gaelic – with the number of people in this category rising to 130,161, an increase of 43,100 on the 2011 census.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, who has responsibility for Gaelic within the Scottish Government, hopes the changes in the legislation will help help bring about a “significant increase” in Gaelic speakers.

Official status

The Bill proposes to give both Gaelic and Scots “official status” and also sets out to give councils the power to designate part, or all, of their area as being of “linguistic significance” if there is a high proportion of Gaelic speakers, if Gaelic medium education is provided, or the area is “historically connected with the use of Gaelic”.

Meanwhile, a new duty would be placed on Scottish ministers to “promote, facilitate and support” Gaelic education.

The committee said that giving Gaelic and Scots official status would be of “limited practical effect” – although the report added such a measure could have “symbolic importance”.

Regarding areas of linguistic significance, the report said some of the activities which would take place in these were already happening, adding that it was “not clear to the committee that legislation is, in fact, required to deliver an area of linguistic significance in practice”.

With councils “currently dealing with financial challenges and competing priorities” MSPs also questioned “why a local authority would wish to designate an area of linguistic significance”, saying this could lead to further duties for the council but without commensurate additional funding.

While MSPs backed the general principles of the legislation, the report made clear the committee “does not consider that, on its own, the Bill will create the necessary conditions to address the challenges facing the Gaelic language or provide the necessary support and protection to both Gaelic and the languages and dialects that come under the term Scots”.

Symbolic

The report added: “The committee believes that more needs to be done by the Scottish Government beyond what is set out in the Bill, if it is to meet its aims to effectively support these languages and dialects and if the Bill is to make any meaningful difference rather than simply being symbolic”.

Education committee convener Sue Webber said: “We have serious concerns about the future of Gaelic.

“On its own, we believe the Scottish Languages Bill does not address the challenges facing the Gaelic language or provide the necessary support to either Gaelic or Scots.

“While our committee has recommended that the Parliament backs the general principles of the Bill, the Scottish Government must do more to avoid it being purely symbolic.”

Ms Webber added: “We’re also concerned by the lack of clarity around what the obligations attached to this Bill mean for public bodies and local authorities regarding Gaelic and Scots.”

She added that the committee expected “clarity” on this, and the other concerns raised, as MSPs continued to scrutinise the legislation.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government is working to create a more secure future for Gaelic through a range of measures across broadcasting, education and the arts.

“The Scottish Languages Bill will make Gaelic an official language of Scotland and introduce standards for teaching Gaelic in schools, supported by almost £30 million of Scottish Government funding over the course of the current financial year.

“The Government notes the committee’s recommendation and will continue to make progress with the strong support we provide for Gaelic and Scots.”

