Gambling helpline and treatment service to be launched in Wales

A new NHS specialist gambling treatment service and helpline will launch in Wales from 1 April.

The Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy described this as a ‘landmark moment’, providing support for tens of thousands of people who could be at risk of gambling-related harm.

The Wales Gambling Helpline will provide information, advice and support to anyone affected by gambling-related harms, including family members and others impacted. If needed, it will also refer people onto treatment services.

Treatment for gambling harms will be accessible through a secure online platform, allowing support to be provided remotely.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has been awarded £1.3m a year by the Welsh Government to run the treatment service and helpline. The funding comes from the money raised from the UK-wide gambling levy.

Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy said: “This is a landmark moment marking the first time specialist gambling treatment and support services will be available from the NHS in Wales.

“The helpline will be a form of open access support available to people who need it the most and fits into the ambitions of our Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy.

“Guided by the evidence, we’re confident this approach is the most effective way to deliver essential support for both prevention and treatment.”

Clinical lead for gambling treatment services at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board Dr Faye Graver said: “We are establishing a specialist gambling treatment service and the Wales Gambling Helpline to provide much-needed support for people struggling with gambling addiction.

“They will provide the necessary support, advice and information not only to people experiencing gambling-related harms, but also their family members and others affected.

“Research shows tens of thousands of people in Wales need support for gambling related harms and this treatment service will provide this from referral and triage through to aftercare.”

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board already operates several national helplines – such as the DAN 24/7 drug and alcohol helpline and CALL mental health helpline – providing established infrastructure in English and Welsh to support and deliver these new services.

The gambling industry levy came into effect in April 2025 and raised approximately £120 million in its first year for research, prevention and treatment in Great Britain, aimed at reducing gambling-related harms.

The levy ensures tackling gambling harm is sustainably funded and independent of the gambling industry.

To support implementation of the levy in Wales, the Welsh Government appointed Public Health Wales as the lead prevention co-ordinator for Wales and NHS Wales Performance and Improvement as the lead treatment co-ordinator for Wales.

Public Health Wales will launch a grant scheme in April providing opportunities related to gambling prevention.

NHS Performance and Improvement, as part of its work to expand the gambling treatment pathway, will also work with health boards to identify opportunities for the voluntary, community, and social enterprise sector to be involved.