Gang sentenced to over 100 years for supplying Class A drugs

Seventeen members of an organised crime group have been jailed for a combined total of more than 100 years after being convicted of supplying large quantities of illegal drugs across northeast Wales.

Following a series of sentencing hearings at Mold Crown Court and Caernarfon Crown Court between November 2024 and March 2026, the defendants received prison sentences totalling 128 years for their roles in a major conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

The convictions follow a large-scale investigation by North Wales Police, codenamed Operation Lardy, which targeted the supply of cocaine and cannabis in the Wrexham and Flintshire areas.

Officers carried out a six-month covert investigation into the organised crime group before launching a series of coordinated raids in September 2023.

More than 20 properties across Wrexham and Flintshire were searched during a three-day operation involving North Wales Police, the National Crime Agency and the Regional Organised Crime Unit.

Twenty people were arrested during the raids, including three suspects detained at Manchester Airport.

Police seized large quantities of drugs, cash, weapons and mobile phones during the operation. Among the items recovered were cocaine with an estimated street value of more than £150,000 and cannabis worth over £20,000.

The charges brought against the defendants related to a conspiracy to supply controlled drugs between April 2022 and September 2023.

Those jailed included Jason Carolan, 44, of Rhosllanerchrugog, who was sentenced to 10 years for conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs, and Ellen Marie Davies, 42, of no fixed address, who also received a 10-year sentence for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Richard Rickards, 37, of Acrefair, was jailed for nine years and six months, while Ronnie Williams, 33, of Rhosllanerchrugog, received nine years and four months.

Owen Wesley, 36, of Mancot, was sentenced to nine years and two months, and Ismail Jama, 31, of Manchester, was jailed for nine years.

Other defendants received sentences ranging from more than seven years to four years in prison for their involvement in the drugs conspiracy.

Several others were given suspended sentences or community orders for assisting the group by laundering money through bank accounts or handling criminal property.

Police said around £550,000 linked to the operation had been laundered through accounts connected to the suspects. These funds have now been seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Major success

Detective Sergeant Dave Evans of North Wales Police described the result as a major success in tackling organised crime.

He said: “This is an exceptional result, with the defendants sentenced to a combined 128 years in prison.

“During the investigation our officers acted on intelligence gathered by the NCA and ROCU in relation to the supply of illegal drugs, specifically cocaine, in north east Wales.

“As well as the substantial sentences handed down, the investigation resulted in significant high-value drug seizures, ensuring these illegal substances were taken off the streets.”

He added that drug supply had a “hugely detrimental impact on communities” and warned that those involved in organised crime would be identified and brought to justice.

Police have urged anyone with information about drug dealing or organised crime to report it through North Wales Police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.