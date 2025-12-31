Gang which exploited children to sell drugs jailed for nearly 30 years

An organised criminal network responsible for supplying Class A drugs across Barry has been jailed for a combined total of almost 30 years, following a major police investigation that uncovered the exploitation of children as young as 15.

The gang was led by Dalton Raffell, who ran drugs lines supplying crack cocaine and heroin into the Barry area. Detectives uncovered the network while forensically examining a mobile phone during a separate investigation, which revealed links to Raffell and allowed officers to identify and trace his associates.

Raffell and four other members of the group appeared at Cardiff Crown Court for sentencing.

Dalton Raffell, 24, of Clare Road, Cardiff, was jailed for nine years after pleading guilty to conspiring to supply heroin and conspiring to arrange or facilitate the travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

Chiko Moyo, 21, received a sentence of nine and a half years after being convicted of conspiring to supply heroin, two counts of conspiring to arrange or facilitate travel with a view to exploitation, and two counts of conspiring to require a person to perform forced or compulsory labour.

Jonathan Beasley, 54, of Caernarvon Gardens, Barry, was jailed for seven and a half years for conspiring to supply heroin.

Daniel Groves, 24, was sentenced to three and a half years after being convicted of conspiring to supply heroin and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Two further defendants are still awaiting sentencing. Kelly-Ann Hocking, 33, of Shelley Gardens, Barry, who was convicted of conspiring to supply heroin and conspiring to arrange or facilitate travel with a view to exploitation, will be sentenced in March 2026. Ashton Watkins, 18, of Crossways Road, Ely, convicted of conspiring to supply heroin, is due to be sentenced in January.

Child exploitation

Senior Investigating Officer Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Tim Jones said the case highlighted the growing problem of child exploitation linked to drug supply.

“Raffell and his accomplices were responsible for the supply of significant quantities of Class A drugs,” he said. “What makes these offences even more serious is the exploitation of children. They showed no regard for the harm or danger they caused, driven purely by greed and profit.

“Drug gangs routinely target vulnerable young people, placing them at serious risk while they operate from behind the scenes. This is happening in communities across south Wales, and it is vital that people recognise the signs of exploitation and report concerns so both offenders can be brought to justice and children safeguarded.”