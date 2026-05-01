Gang who targeted elderly victims in cat hunt burglaries jailed

Nation.Cymru staff

An organised crime gang who preyed on elderly and vulnerable victims in a series of burglaries across north-east Wales have been jailed for a combined total of almost 10 years.

The group, made up of three men and a woman, admitted conspiring to commit burglary after targeting six homes over a five-month period from January 2025.

Mold Crown Court heard how the gang deliberately identified older victims, watching them in public before following them home and returning days later to carry out the offences.

They stole thousands of pounds in cash, along with jewellery and watches, and in some cases struck while victims were inside their homes.

In a bid to avoid suspicion, the group used a cover story, claiming they were searching for a missing cat while ransacking properties.

The investigation, codenamed Operation Venom and led by North Wales Police’s Priority Crime Team, uncovered how the gang used cloned number plates and switched off mobile phones during the burglaries to try to evade detection.

Officers carried out coordinated raids on 12 June 2025, arresting all four suspects.

Sentencing them on Thursday, the court heard details of a string of offences across Wrexham, Flintshire and nearby areas.

In the first incident, an elderly couple in their late 80s were followed home from a shopping trip before their property was targeted days later, with almost £5,000 stolen.

Weeks later, another woman in her late 80s was followed home on a bus. Her house was burgled while she slept in her living room, with cash and sentimental items taken.

Other incidents included break-ins in Gobowen and Chirk, and a burglary in Rhosllanerchrugog where the victim watched masked intruders enter his home via CCTV while he was out.

In another case, the gang prepared for a burglary in Malpas by parking a vehicle nearby the day before, later forcing entry through a patio door.

Police said vehicles used in the crimes were altered or scrapped in attempts to cover their tracks.

Adam Purcell, 37, was jailed for three and a half years, while Michael McGuire, 51, received two years and 11 months. Michael Berry, 26, was sentenced to three years.

Anne Delaney, 36, was handed a 23-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

‘Ruthless’

Superintendent Mark Williams said the gang had carried out “ruthless” offences against vulnerable victims.

“This organised crime gang targeted a number of innocent families – some who were extremely vulnerable – stealing cash and sentimental family jewellery for their own financial gain,” he said.

“I do not underestimate the devastating impact that intrusive crimes of this nature have on victims, leaving them with trauma which can be lasting.

“I hope today’s result sends a clear message that burglary will not be tolerated, and we will continue to target offenders and stop them from preying on vulnerable members of our society.”