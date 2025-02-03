Gangs causing ‘mayhem’ in popular seaside town

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Gangs of youths have smashed windows, started a fire at a hospital, and sprayed graffiti at a theatre, causing £16,000 worth of damage to a popular seaside resort, local politicians have claimed.

An emergency meeting was called on Friday in Llandudno by Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders in a bid to halt the “mayhem” being carried out by children, some as young as 11, who have been out unsupervised until the early hours of the morning, she said.

Ms Finch-Saunders said: “We’ve had a fire started at Llandudno Hospital. They kicked in 17 windows on the promenade shelters, and they have been going into hotels, stealing chairs from reception, swearing. It is unruly children, and it is making life a misery for some people.”

Venue Cymru

Morris Column (advertising) poster sites have also been damaged and vandals smashed a TV and sprayed graffiti on the walls at Venue Cymru, Conwy County Council’s cabinet member for sustainable economy, councillor Nigel Smith claimed.

Ms Finch-Saunders invited North Wales Police Crime commissioner Andy Dunbobbin, senior police officers and social services to Friday’s meeting at the Lilly in Llandudno. She explained why: “People in Llandudno are fed up of this. Because it is getting into the newspapers, it is not good for hoteliers. It is not good for people to witness this behaviour. The last lot of kids were as young as 11, 13, and 15. But on some occasions, they have been as young as seven or eight. They are causing criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

“I’ve spoken to social services. I’ve spoken to the Crime Prosecution Service. We cannot allow the current situation to continue where youngsters are out all hours, early morning, causing mayhem, anti-social behaviour, and criminal damage. Something has got to be done about it.

‘Saddened’

Cllr Nigel Smith is also urging the public to speak out and report vandalism. He said: “I’m saddened and disappointed by the spate of vandalism on the promenade in Llandudno.

“We were awarded external funding to replace all seven shelters along Llandudno Promenade with brand-new structures for visitors and residents in the area to enjoy. Sadly, since July 2024, all but one of the new shelters have been vandalised, sometimes repeatedly.

“Repairing the damage will cost in the region of £16,000, and that’s money that could have been spent on something else. It’s not acceptable for the local community, nor our visitors to have to put up with this wanton destruction along Llandudno Promenade.

“Vandals have also broken frames on the Morris Column poster sites, entered Venue Cymru, smashed up a TV, and scrawled on the walls. All of which has to be repaired, again diverting money from other things.

“We have CCTV footage of the area, and all incidents have been reported to the police. If anyone has any information about these incidents I’d urge them to report it by phoning 101 (quoting crime reference number 24000995670 for the shelters or 25000077958 for the Morris Columns) or email the Tourism team at [email protected]”

North Wales Police and commissioner’s office were approached for comment.

The special meeting will take place at The Lilly Restaurant on the West Parade, West Shore, Llandudno, between 6 -7.30 pm on Friday 7 February.

