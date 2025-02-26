Garda probe continues following death of woman on Fishguard ferry

A man continues to be questioned by gardai following the death of a woman on board a passenger ferry.

The incident occurred on a 2pm Stena Nordica sailing from Fishguard in Wales to Rosslare Europort, and the ferry docked in Co Wexford.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly after 5pm and boarded the ship upon its arrival.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, which was then preserved for an examination.

Post-mortem

Her body has been removed for a post-mortem examination at Waterford University Hospital, which will determine the course of the garda investigation.

A garda spokesperson said: “A man was arrested in connection with the investigation and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in the eastern region.”

A number of Stena Nordica services were cancelled to assist with the garda investigation. The next expected departure will be at 7.30pm from Rosslare.

A Stena Line spokesperson said: “As this is a live police matter, we cannot provide any further detail on the incident at this time.”

Rosslare Europort said all other services are operating as normal.

Shock

Wexford councillor Ger Carthy said locals reacted with “shock and sadness” at the news.

“I think the reaction here locally was one of shock and indeed sadness at what transpired on board the Stena Nordica en route to Rosslare Port here and the tragic events that unfolded,” he said.

“What transpired here last night and the response that was given by the gardai and the state agencies was second to none. There was a large presence here of specialist units and indeed the national ambulance and a large number of vehicles at the scene.”

Gardai said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

A spokesperson said An Garda Siochana is not investigating any separate alleged public order incidents on board this ferry sailing.

