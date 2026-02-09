Gardeners set for blooming good time at Royal Welsh Show as TV star joins line-up

Adam Johannes

Excitement is building for this summer’s Royal Welsh Show as organisers unveil plans for the returning Horticultural Village, with BBC Gardeners World favourite Adam Frost confirmed as a special guest.

The hugely popular attraction, first launched in 2024, will once again celebrate the best of Welsh horticulture, from community projects and commercial growers to competitive displays and family friendly activities.

With the growing season fast approaching, preparations are already in full swing for the 2026 show, which promises colourful displays, hands-on demonstrations and plenty of inspiration for green-fingered visitors of all ages.

Organisers say the Horticultural Village aims to highlight not only the beauty of gardening but also its health and wellbeing benefits, creating welcoming social spaces and demonstration stages where visitors can learn new skills, share ideas and enjoy the outdoors.

A major highlight this year will be the appearance of award-winning garden designer Adam Frost. Known for his successes at the Chelsea Flower Show and as a presenter on BBC Gardeners World, Frost will attend on the Monday, taking part in judging as well as activities across the Village, giving fans the chance to see one of Britain’s best-known horticultural figures in action and up close.

Competitions

The competitive section will return to its established location, with easy access via internal routes or external pathways. The Garddle area, home to general competitions, children’s activities and trade stands, will once again flow into the Eisteddflodau area, featuring floral art, workshops and specialist stalls.

This year’s Village will also include an expanded Farchnad area, providing a dedicated space for Welsh growers to sell their produce. Awards presentations will be held in the Dysgubor Marquee on Monday and Thursday.

Gardeners keen to take part can now enter competitions covering everything from honey and floral art to vegetables, plants, cut flowers, children’s sections and micro gardens. Full details and entry schedules are available on the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society website.

More exciting announcements are expected in the coming weeks, with organisers urging visitors to keep an eye on social media for the latest updates and surprises as plans for the show continue to unfold.

The 2026 Royal Welsh Show takes place from July 20 to 23 at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells, with tickets and further information available online.