Gareth Malone and Danielle de Niese to host BBC Cardiff Singer of the World gala concert

A celebration of voice and opera with performances from previous BBC Cardiff Singer of the World winners and finalists is coming to Wales Millennium Centre’s Llais Festival.

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World’s gala concert celebrates the internationally renowned competition on Wednesday 8 October, presented by the acclaimed soprano Danielle de Niese and choirmaster and broadcaster, Gareth Malone.

Featuring an all-star line-up of previous winners and competitors, alongside the BBC National Orchestra of Wales conducted by Xu Zhong, the gala concert will be recorded for broadcast on BBC Two Wales, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer later in the year.

Alongside Danielle de Niese, artists performing include soprano Natalya Romaniw who represented Wales in the 2009 competition and reached the Song Prize Final, mezzo-soprano Catriona Morison who represented Scotland in 2017 where she won the title BBC Cardiff Singer of the World and was joint winner of the Song Prize, one of the most popular winners of the competition Swedish mezzo-soprano Katarina Karnéus who took home the title in 1995, Turkish-Austrian tenor Ilker Arcayürek who reached the Grand Final in 2015 and was named a BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artist, Ukrainian baritone Andrei Bondarenko who won the 2011 Song Prize Final, and Ryan Vaughan Davies who won the Welsh Singers Competition last year.

“World’s premier classical singing competition”

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, BBC Cardiff Singer of the World Patron, said “I’m absolutely delighted that we’ve been able to invite these internationally renowned singers to come together for a special celebration concert.

“It’s a testament to the wonderful talent that Cardiff Singer has discovered over the years – it really is, in my view, the world’s premier classical singing competition.

“The gala promises to be an amazing evening full of memorable and beloved music, with world-class singing and playing from all our performers. I know you’ll enjoy it.”

“Exceptional talent”

Danielle de Niese, soprano and presenter, said: “I am so delighted to return to Cardiff after such a wonderful concert earlier this year with BBC National Orchestra of Wales, to present the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World Gala Concert and perform a few new arias. I can’t wait to see you all!”

Gareth Malone, choirmaster and broadcaster, shared: “I’m excited to host this special concert celebrating the exceptional talent discovered by BBC Cardiff Singer of the World – a competition that I’ve followed through the years. With an evening packed full of the most glorious music written for the voice this promises to be an evening to remember. See you there!”

Cardiff Singer of the World gala concert takes place at Wales Millennium Centre’s Donald Gordon Theatre on Wednesday 8 October as part of Llais Festival and will be broadcast on BBC Two Wales, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer later this year.

As St. David’s Hall is set to be renovated, the gala concert will be in place of the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition in 2025, with the competition returning in 2027.