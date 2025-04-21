Gatwick is worst UK airport for flight delays for second year in a row

Gatwick has retained its position as the UK’s worst airport for flight delays, as it continues to suffer from air traffic control (ATC) disruption.

Departures from the West Sussex airport were an average of more than 23 minutes behind schedule in 2024, according to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data by the PA news agency.

This represents an improvement from nearly 27 minutes during the previous 12 months but is longer than at any other UK airport.

Gatwick, which is the UK’s second busiest airport, was badly affected by ATC staff shortages across continental Europe in 2024, and suffered the same problem in its own control tower.

Flights from Birmingham airport had the second poorest punctuality record last year, with an average delay of more than 21 minutes.

In third place was Manchester airport, with 20 minutes.

Cardiff airport was ranked 10th out of 23 UK airports.

Disruption

Flight delays are often caused by issues outside the control of airports.

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of Advantage Travel Partnership, a network of independent travel agents, said many holidaymakers ‘save all year’ for their trips, so flight disruption can cause an ’emotional toll’ as people feel ‘their time and investment aren’t being respected’.

She went on: “Passengers expect and deserve not to spend hours stuck in terminals with little information or support.

“Reliable service, clear communication and efficient operations should be the standard, not the exception, and airports must take this responsibility seriously.

“This summer is set to be exceptionally busy, therefore it is essential airports and airlines do all they can to ensure consumer confidence to travel remains high.”

Belfast City (George Best) airport recorded the best punctuality performance in the UK for the second year in a row, with a typical delay per flight of less than 12 minutes.

The analysis took into account scheduled and chartered departures from the 22 commercial UK airports with at least 1,000 outbound flights last year.

Cancellations were not included.

The average delay for all these flights last year was 18 minutes and 24 seconds, down from 20 minutes and 42 seconds in 2023.

Assistance

Depending on the distance of the route and length of delay, passengers booked on flights from UK airports which are running behind schedule are entitled to assistance such as a reasonable amount of food and drink, a means to communicate and overnight accommodation if required.

Airlines often fail to provide this during major disruption as they are overwhelmed by requests.

Passengers may also be able to claim compensation of up to £520 from the airline if the reason for the delay is deemed within its control, which could be a fault with the aircraft or pilot sickness.

ATC issues are considered to be an ‘extraordinary circumstance’, meaning affected passengers are not entitled to payouts.

Selina Chadha, a director at the CAA, which has consumer advice on its website, said: “The industry works hard to ensure flights are punctual, but sometimes delays occur.

“What is important to us is what airlines and airports do to minimise disruption, as well as comply with their legal obligations to look after passengers if something happens to their flight.

“We also advise consumers to ensure they know what assistance they are entitled to.”

A spokesperson for Gatwick said: “Air traffic control restrictions in other parts of Europe have continued to impact the airport.

“Together with our airlines, we’ve put in place a robust plan … to improve on-time performance further in 2025.”

This includes using a new method to separate arriving aircraft, and trialling the co-ordination of connecting jet bridges to planes remotely, which are both designed to boost efficiency.

The spokesperson added that Gatwick is “the world’s most efficient single-runway airport, with flights departing or arriving every 55 seconds”.

Expansion

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said in February she is prepared to support Gatwick’s expansion plan to bring its emergency runway into routine use – which is partly aimed at improving its resilience – if the project is adjusted. The airport has until April 24 to respond.

A Manchester airport spokesperson said it is “committed to doing everything in our power to support all our carriers to achieve the best possible on-time departure rates.”

A spokesperson for trade body AirportsUK said: “Aviation continues to recover from the pandemic, and operates in an extremely busy, global environment with resilience challenges.

“It is therefore positive that the data shows delays continuing to come down as everyone in aviation works together to provide the best possible service to passengers.”

Birmingham airport did not provide a response.

This is the full ranking of UK airports based on flight punctuality in 2024.

Airports are ordered from the longest average delay per departing flight to the shortest (duration in brackets).

1. Gatwick (23 minutes and 18 seconds)

2. Birmingham (21 minutes and 18 seconds)

3. Manchester (20 minutes)

4. Stansted (19 minutes and 36 seconds)

5. Teesside (19 minutes and six seconds)

6. Exeter (19 minutes)

7. Edinburgh (18 minutes and six seconds)

8. Bournemouth (17 minutes and 48 seconds)

9. Luton (17 minutes and 42 seconds)

10. Cardiff Wales (17 minutes and 36 seconds)

=11. Heathrow (17 minutes and 24 seconds)

=11. Newcastle (17 minutes and 24 seconds)

13. Bristol (17 minutes and six seconds)

14. Southampton (16 minutes and 24 seconds)

15. Leeds Bradford (16 minutes)

16. Glasgow (15 minutes and 12 seconds)

17. London City (15 minutes and six seconds)

18. Belfast International (14 minutes and 42 seconds)

19. Aberdeen (13 minutes and 18 seconds)

20. Liverpool (John Lennon) (12 minutes and 42 seconds)

21. East Midlands International (12 minutes and 30 seconds)

22. Belfast City (George Best) (11 minutes and 36 seconds)

