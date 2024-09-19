Gavin And Stacey cast complete final day of filming in Barry

The cast of Gavin And Stacey have finished their last ever day of filming in Barry for the show’s Christmas special.

Fans could be seen lining the road in the home street of Joanna Page’s character Stacey Shipman to catch a glimpse of the stars at work in the town.

Page and co-star Ruth Jones, who plays Vanessa “Nessa” Jenkins, could be seen arm in arm waving to onlookers in Trinity Street, with Jones wearing a black outfit, while Page donned a blue denim jacket, blue jeans and a red and white top.

It comes after James Corden, Page and Jones had been spotted chatting to locals in other locations in the town earlier this month.

It is thought the cast will now move on to other locations to complete the episode.

Cliff-hanger

The hit TV series aired for three series between 2007 and 2010 and made a comeback in 2019 for a one-off festive episode which ended on a cliff-hanger when Jones’s character Nessa proposed to Neil “Smithy” Smith, played by Corden.

But former chat show host Corden, 46, announced the show’s 2024 return in an Instagram post on May 3 by sharing an image of him and Jones with a script titled Gavin And Stacey: The Finale.

In the sitcom, Mathew Horne and Page play lovers Gavin and Stacey, Larry Lamb is Gavin’s father Mick, Melanie Walters portrays Stacey’s widowed mother Gwen, and Rob Brydon plays her Uncle Bryn.

The 2019 Christmas episode scored the highest overnight Christmas ratings in 12 years, attracting an average audience of 11.6 million viewers, making it the biggest festive special since Christmas Day 2008.

By the new year, it had been viewed by 17.1 million people, making it the biggest scripted programme of the decade at the time.

It went on to win the impact award at the National Television Awards in 2020.

The festive final episode of Gavin And Stacey will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on December 25.

