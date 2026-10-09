Gavin and Stacey creators spotted filming new comedy series

Amelia Jones

The creators of hit BBC comedy Gavin and Stacey are reuniting for a new comedy series set to arrive in 2027, with pictures surfacing of filming taking place in an English town.

The eight-episode series, titled The Choir, follows a long-lost brother and sister who reunite at Christmas. It is being made for Apple TV, with Jones and Corden serving as executive producers.

The show has already generated excitement in Lewes, East Sussex, where filming has transformed parts of the town into the fictional setting of Alderswyck.

A charity shop has been converted into a post office, while the John Harvey Tavern has been given a new identity as Woody’s Pub. Filming has also taken place at Fitzroy House and around Cliffe High Street, with a nearby car park transformed into a makeshift beer garden.

The production is expected to continue throughout the autumn ahead of its planned release next year.

For Welsh audiences, the series marks another collaboration between Jones and Corden, whose work on Gavin and Stacey helped establish one of Britain’s best-loved sitcoms.

The original series, which first aired in 2007, followed the relationship between Essex boy Gavin Shipman and Welsh woman Stacey West, bringing together their families from Barry and Billericay. It became a cultural phenomenon, with its Christmas specials drawing huge audiences and its 2024 finale attracting widespread attention.

Jones, who co-created and starred in the sitcom as Nessa Jenkins, has continued to build a successful career across television, while Corden went on to present The Late Late Show in the United States.

The Choir will also feature a notable supporting cast, including Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, X-Men actor James McAvoy and Harry Potter star Jim Broadbent.

The new comedy is expected to arrive on Apple TV in 2027.

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