Sean O’Grady, Press Association Deputy Entertainment Editor

Gavin And Stacey fans can bid on a range of items from the show which have gone to auction for charity.

Our Gavin And Stacey Memorabilia Charity Auction will be in aid of Cancer Research Wales and features items donated by show creators James Corden and Ruth Jones.

Among the memorabilia is a clapperboard signed by Corden, Jones and cast members Joanna Page, Mathew Horne and Rob Brydon.

Also up for sale are a West Ham football shirt worn by Corden’s character Smithy on his stag night, and West Ham shirts and shorts worn by Horne’s character Gavin and Brydon’s character Uncle Bryn with “Smithy” across the back.

Paintings of a landscape and a vase of flowers that hung on the wall of Gwen’s house and a Gavin And Stacey – The Finale production crew hooded top in size large will also be up for auction.

There will be three Gavin And Stacey – The Complete Collection DVD box sets featuring the first three seasons and the 2008 and 2019 Christmas specials and a DVD of the final episode, which aired on Christmas Day 2024.

All items other than the DVDs come with a letter of authenticity from Tidy Productions, the company founded by Jones and her ex-husband, David Peet.

Adam Fletcher, chief executive of Cancer Research Wales, said: “We’re incredibly excited and privileged to have been gifted these fantastic items via Tidy Productions – one of the companies behind Gavin And Stacey – The Finale.

“Many of the auction items actually appeared in the finale – including Smithy, Gavin and Uncle Bryn’s West Ham football shirts from Smithy’s stag night – and we have a clapperboard signed by cast members.

“These truly are unique items and a dream come true for Gavin And Stacey fans.

“So, if you’re a Gavin And Stacey fan, or you want the chance to buy an exclusive piece of memorabilia for the Gavin And Stacey fan in your life, please bid on our auction.

“By bidding on these incredible items, you can help us unite Wales against cancer by raising money to fund world-class cancer research here in Wales.”

The auction ends on Monday December 14.

Gavin And Stacey told the story of Gavin from Essex and Stacey from Barry, Wales, who fall in love over work phone calls and quickly decide to get married.

Their relationship brings together their families along with Gavin’s best friend Smithy and Stacey’s friend Nessa, who form a relationship of their own.

The BBC show’s final episode, which saw Smithy marry Nessa, enjoyed huge overnight ratings of 12.3 million.

Get bidding here