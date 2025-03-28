Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones gets a ‘tidy’ welcome at the St David Awards, alongside other inspirational winners

Gavin and Stacey actress, Ruth Jones, who is best known across Wales and around the world as Nessa, has been given a special award.

The co-writer of the show wondered ‘what’s occurring’ when she was celebrated for her massive success in capturing the heart of the nation and putting an international spotlight on Wales.

The programme was watched by millions of people and Ruth was recognised at the St David Awards for her outstanding contribution to cultural life of Wales.

The star was joined by Llanberis Mountain Rescue team, who were awarded for their extraordinary dedication to saving people’s lives.

In its 12th year the national awards of Wales recognised people from across the country in areas like volunteering, bravery, business and the community.

Judges commended Llanberis Mountain Rescue team for their bravery, saying it was crucial for mountain safety.

Other winners include Justin Biggs who risked his life by rescuing two people from inside a car, which was upside down in the water near Cardiff Bay Yacht club.

Pride

Speaking at the ceremony at the Senedd, First Minister, Eluned Morgan said: “I am thrilled to celebrate the huge success that Ruth Jones has achieved, she has showcased the warmth and wit of the Welsh people. We are proud to have such a huge talent here.”

“Ruth Jones (through Ness in Gavin and Stacey) has given us permission to laugh at ourselves as Welsh people, and at the quirky things we do and say, and because of that we have become more confident and relaxed as a nation which has led to an outpouring of love for the Welsh people across the world.”

“Ruth Jones has done more to put our country on the map than anyone else in decades – and we could not be more proud of her.”

“This year’s awards are my first as First Minister, making it really special to me.”

“It has been a privilege to celebrate an amazing group of talented and courageous people. The finalists are an inspiration to us all.”

Chair of the St David Awards 2025 Advisory Panel Professor Jean White CBE said:

“Being part of the judging process is sometimes emotional when you hear stories of bravery and people overcoming adversity to succeed. It makes me feel very proud to be Welsh.”

All winners received a St David Awards trophy designed and made by leading ceramic artist Daniel Boyle from Ceredigion.

Winners

Young Person – Dylan Buller

Bravery – Justin Biggs

Business – Bad Wolf Ltd

Community Champion – Paul Bromwell

Culture – David Hurn

Environment Champion – Peter Stanley

Innovation, Science & Technology – Immunoserv

Public Services – Patrick Watts

Sport – Emma Finucane MBE

Volunteering – Llanberis Mountain Rescue

