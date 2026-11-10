Gavin and Stacey star spotted in Australia ahead of I’m A Celebrity

Amelia Jones

A Gavin and Stacey favourite has arrived at an Australian airport ahead of the new series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Joanna Page is among the famous faces rumoured to be heading Down Under for the ITV reality show, which sees celebrities swap their usual comforts for life in the Australian jungle, taking on gruesome Bushtucker Trials and living alongside fellow campmates.

In a video posted by the Daily Mail, Page is shown walking through the airport in Australia after getting off a flight departing from Heathrow.

Asked about her flight, she said: “Long, but really really nice. But I am looking forward to having a sleep now when I get to my hotel.”

Talking about being a ‘long way from Barry Island,’ she added: “I wish Nessa was with me now.”

Covering up her appearance on the show, she said she was in Australia for a bit of time to herself before Christmas.

Page, 49, is best known for playing Stacey Shipman in the hugely popular BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey, which became one of Britain’s best-loved comedy shows.

Born in Treboeth, Swansea, she attended Mynyddbach Comprehensive School before pursuing a career in acting.

Before finding fame on television, Page spent around ten years working in theatre, taking on stage roles with prestigious companies including the Royal National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Her experience on stage led to appearances in a number of film and television productions, including From Hell, Mine All Mine, Love Actually and Miss Julie.

However, it was her role as Stacey that made her a household name. She starred alongside Mathew Horne, who played Gavin Shipman, throughout the show’s three original series between 2007 and 2010.

The pair returned for the hugely popular Christmas specials in 2019 and 2024, with the latter bringing the much-loved sitcom to an emotional conclusion.

Away from acting, Page has also become a familiar face on daytime television, joining ITV’s Loose Women as a regular panellist in 2023.

She recently returned to Barry Island to film Shift The Thrift, which sees a cast of expert thrifters travelling across the UK in search of charity shop treasures.

You can watch the full video of her arrival here.