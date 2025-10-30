Gazan students can bring dependants to UK as Government supports evacuations

Gazans coming to study in the UK on scholarships will be able to bring their partners and children with them, after the Government said it would support their evacuation.

A cohort of students from Gaza took up fully funded places at UK universities in September, under special arrangements agreed by the Home Office to bring them safely here.

But some had reportedly said they would not able to take up the scholarships because it would mean leaving their children behind.

Case by case

The Government has now said it will support the evacuation of dependants “on a case-by-case basis”.

They will need to apply for partners and children to get a student dependant visa, and meet immigration requirements, which include being able to cover living costs of up to £6,120 outside London or £7,605 in London.

A Government spokesperson said: “Students coming from Gaza to the UK have suffered an appalling ordeal after two years of conflict.

“They have endured unimaginable hardship, but can now begin to rebuild their lives through studying in our world class universities.

“That is why we are supporting the evacuation of dependants of students on scholarships who are eligible to study here under the immigration rules on a case-by-case basis.

“Dependants must first meet the requirements of the immigration rules, including having verifiable funding to cover living costs.”

Biometric checks

The Government has supported a group of students to leave Gaza and take up fully funded places for both masters and undergraduate courses this academic year.

UK officials worked with Israeli authorities to ensure the students could leave Gaza, and conducted biometric checks.

At least 75 Gazan students have arrived in the UK since the Government began supporting the evacuations, according to the BBC.

A US-brokered ceasefire deal between Israel and Gaza was signed earlier this month, and the truce came into effect on October 10.

However, Israel has carried out a wave of strikes this week in retaliation for what it says are Hamas violations of the ceasefire deal, which the militant group denies.