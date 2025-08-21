GCSE and level 2 vocational qualification learners in Wales receive results

Today (21 August) is the second of this summer’s qualification results days, with thousands of learners in Wales receiving their GCSE, Skills Challenge Certificate and vocational qualification results.

The results are the culmination of hard work from learners, their teachers and other staff at centres, and families who have supported them through their education.

307,089 GCSE grades were awarded this summer – this is slightly fewer than in 2024.

19.5% of GCSE grades issued were grade A/7 or above, 62.5% were grade C/4 or above and 96.9% were grade G/1 or above.

For 16-year-olds taking A* to G GCSEs, 6.8% of grades issued were grade A*, 19.8% were A* to A and 63.5% were A* to C.

These results are for exams that were sat this summer – they do not include grades achieved by the same learners in any previous exam series.

Hard work

Philip Blaker, Chief Executive at Qualifications Wales congratulated learners.

He said: “Well done to all of you receiving results.

“Today marks an important milestone in your lives, after years of hard work.

“Your results can help you to take your next step, whether that be getting a job, starting an apprenticeship or training, or continuing your studies at school or college.

“I hope you got the grades that you wanted. If not, don’t worry.

“There’s lots of information and support available to you.

“Your school or college can help you with advice and guidance, and there’s information on the Qualifications Wales website with links to organisations that can provide further support.”

‘Thank you’

Thanking teachers and lecturers, Mr Blaker added: “A huge thank you to everyone who has supported learners completing qualifications this summer, especially to teachers, lecturers and other staff at centres for their work throughout the year.”

The Cabinet Secretary for Education Lynne Neagle met with students at Ysgol Y Strade in Llaneli who were collecting their results and said: “Congratulations and well done to everyone who has received their results today.

“I hope you got the grades you wanted and whether you decide to carry on with education, choose vocational training or employment there are many options available.

“For those seeking guidance on their next steps, support remains available through your school or college and the Young Person’s Guarantee, which provides a range of options.

“I wish you Good luck, and best wishes for the future.

“We have seen some strong results at our top grades and across a range of subjects including Maths and English. A positive indication that we are moving in the right direction with attainment in our schools.

“I also want to pay tribute to our teachers and education workforce whose support and hard work has helped our learners thrive.”

Qualifications Wales has more information on its website about national results, as well as support on next steps, and Working Wales has guidance on options for those receiving results as well as free, impartial advice on what options are available to those receiving results.

