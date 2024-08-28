GCSE joy for Cardiff girl who is completely blind

Ted Peskett Local Democracy Reporter

An aspiring actress from Cardiff has spoken of her joy in overcoming the challenge of being completely blind to pass her GCSEs.

Alleah Beard-Pace said she was so nervous about her results that she didn’t want to go into her school, Mary Immaculate High School, to pick them up last week.

Studying for her GCSEs and doing her exams were particularly difficult for Alleah, 16, who lost her sight after having cancer at the age of two.

“It was a lot,” she said. “For me to revise was quite difficult because it was so much to go through.

“I was missing quite a few lessons and I was picking up my revision and I was like ‘this is too big to read’.”

Difficulties

Alleah was also given extra time in her exams, which she did using Braille.

Her mother, Mandy Pace, further explained the difficulty with revision, adding: “It is just getting the Braille I suppose… it is a lot more than just giving you a sheet.

“It is getting it embossed out and obviously equipment for Alleah to use is so expensive that it is hard to get that as well. A lot of the stuff isn’t accessible for her.”

Mandy said Alleah had a tumours when she was diagnosed with cancer – one in her abdomen and at the back of her eyes.

The tumour on her abdomen was removed through surgery, but the ones behind her eyes, which are benign, could not be removed.

It was an incredibly worrying time for the family, but Mandy said it is amazing Alleah has come through her challenges to achieve what she has so far.

“She doesn’t go through life without having low self-esteem,” said Mandy.

“She has had people tell her ‘you can’t do that because you can’t see’, and yet… she can.

“She has had a lot of that, but it just makes her stronger every time somebody says that to her.”

Alleah got three Cs, three Bs and an A. It means she will be able to go to Bridgend College to study performing arts.

She said: “The main thing for me is I needed my drama so I was very stressed about that one. I saw that I passed and I [thought], ‘thank Lord’. I needed it. I put in the work for it and I got it.”

Alleah, who also plays the piano and sings, has had a passion for performing from a very young age and used to go to drama classes every Sunday at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

She is also part of a visually impaired drama and music group in Cardiff which is run by the charity, UCAN.

Gifted

Mandy said: “On stage, when she has done shows for school, she learns her lines straight away. She even knows everyone else’s lines.

“You can just see it in her how much she just loves it, even how nervous she is, but she just loves it. The smile on her face is amazing.”

On the next chapter in her daughter’s life, Mandy added: “It is going to be exciting. It will be nice to find out if that is completely what she wants, even though she has loved it since forever. I don’t think she has liked anything else.”

Alleah said: “I am very excited because, as my mum said earlier, it will help me decide whether it is something I actually really want to do as a [full] time job and… explore what other options I can do and whether it is something that I am actually good at.”

