Gen Z at risk of becoming ‘left-behind generation’ when it comes to health

Gen Z are at risk of becoming the “left-behind generation” when it comes to their health, experts have said.

While this group of teenagers and young adults has seen lower rates of drinking, drug use and smoking compared to previous generations of young people, concerns have been raised about rates of obesity and mental health conditions among Gen Z.

The King’s Fund also highlighted how Gen Z may be less likely to engage with NHS services.

The Government has pledged to create the “healthiest generation of children ever”, and while the think tank has praised efforts to “turn the tide on the health on Generation Alpha”, it warned that Gen Z “must not become the left-behind generation”.

Danielle Jefferies, analyst at The King’s Fund, draws on data showing positive long-term shifts in health behaviours, such as drinking and smoking habits.

But she also highlights the “steady increase” in the proportion of 16 to 24-year-olds who are obese – from 31% in 2002 to 37% in 2022.

The post also states that Gen Z are now “struggling” to access support for mental health conditions or disability because “services have not kept up with demand”.

It points out that the proportion of 17 to 19-year-olds with a probable mental health disorder has more than doubled from 10% in 2017 to 23% in 2023.

And the proportion of 15 to 24-year-olds with a disability more than doubled between 2011 and 2021.

She also reports that this age group has the highest rate of adults living in relative poverty.

Meanwhile, The King’s Fund points out that the Government needs to anticipate a “changing relationship” between younger people and the National Health Service.

“There are signs that Gen Z could become increasingly disengaged with NHS services,” the blog post said.

People aged between 16 and 35 report “poorer experiences” than older adults across a number of services including GP and hospital care, as well as urgent and emergency care and mental health services.

“To improve the health of younger generations, the Government either needs to re-engage Gen Z with NHS services, or health policy needs to increasingly look beyond the NHS to shift health outcomes,” it said.

Mental health crisis

Ms Jefferies told the Press Association: “Whilst we’ve seen some positive trends among young people between the ages of 16 and 24 – with smoking and alcohol consumption rates declining – worryingly, we are in the midst of a mental health crisis which is not being tackled fast enough.

“And while the rates of probable mental health disorders are increasing for all age groups, 16 and 17-year-olds are more likely to be affected than those under 16.

“On top of this, a quarter of 16 to 24-year-olds, which equates to more than 1.2 million young people, are living in poverty – one of the most crucial drivers of poor health.”

She added: “Recent measures to improve the health and well-being of children, such as reducing the amount of sugar in drinks, extending free school meals and lifting the two-child cap are powerful steps to improving children’s lives.

“However, while these are laudable efforts to help turn the tide on the health of Generation Alpha, there needs to be a greater focus on older children and those transitioning into adulthood.

“Tackling the wider determinants of poor health such as housing and air pollution will also be key in driving better physical and mental health outcomes for young people.

“Gen Z must not become the left-behind generation, as without greater intervention, they too will feel the effects of poor health and well-being for the rest of their lives.”