Áine Fox, Press Association Social Affairs Correspondent

A proposed ban on abusive conversion practices is having a “chilling effect” on healthcare professionals and could pose a risk to parents, the expert behind a major review into children’s gender services has warned.

Baroness Hilary Cass, a paediatrician who now sits in the House of Lords, said she can no longer support the draft Conversion Practices Bill.

The Bill, published in June and currently undergoing parliamentary scrutiny, has prompted criticism from religious leaders and the former head of Britain’s rights watchdog, with calls for the legislation to be “abandoned”.

Opponents argue harmful practices are already covered in law and that the Bill could threaten parental and religious rights.

Baroness Cass, who gave evidence to a joint committee of MPs and peers scrutinising the Bill this week, said the proposed ban as drafted is also having an impact on healthcare professionals who fear repercussions even when they give what they feel to be “appropriate and ethical therapy”.

She told the Press Association: “The draft Bill is already having a chilling effect on healthcare professionals who fear they may be accused of falling far below professional standards, even when they have conducted appropriate and ethical therapy.

“Standards are hotly disputed in this contentious area and no professional wants to risk complaints and even prosecution, even if they are later exonerated. It is the process which ends up being an unwarranted punishment.”

Dr Cass, whose 2024 review of NHS gender care for under-18s

concluded that children had been let down by a lack of research and evidence on medical interventions in gender care and led to sweeping changes including a ban on puberty blockers, had initially provided a supportive comment when the conversion practices Bill was announced in the summer.

At that point she said she was “pleased to see that the Government is bringing forward legislation which not only gives a clearer definition of what conversion practices are, compared to previous drafts, but also what they are not”.

She had specified the importance of healthcare professionals being “able to do their job without fear of litigation”.

But she has now confirmed she could not support the Bill without radical changes, which she suggested might not be possible.

She told PA: “I can’t support this Bill as it has too many problems, including the risk to parents.

“It would have to be radically changed to be workable and I am not sure that is possible.”

When the draft legislation was published in the summer, equalities minister Olivia Bailey vowed it would “prevent and protect” LGBT+ people from abusive attempts to change their sexual orientation or transgender identity.

The Bill, covering England and Wales, proposes that perpetrators could face five-year jail sentences and unlimited fines.

The proposed law was published eight years on from the first promise of a ban by former Conservative prime minister Theresa May in 2018, with subsequent delays amid disagreement over whether it should be a trans-inclusive ban on conversion practices.

The Government has previously stressed there is a “high threshold for criminality”, which will only cover acts deemed abusive, attempting to change someone’s identity, and which create “real harm” to the person.