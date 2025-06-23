Gender critical group protests against Welsh Governments ‘failure’ to implement Supreme Court ruling

Martin Shipton

A protest aimed at highlighting the Welsh Government’s “inaction” since the Supreme Court’s ‘What is a woman?’ ruling in April is due to take place outside the Senedd.

Members of the gender critical Women’s Rights Network (WRN) in Wales will gather outside the Welsh Parliament in Cardiff Bay at noon on Tuesday June 24.

They say they will make the point that 70 days have elapsed since the highest court in the UK ruled that ‘woman’, ‘man’ and ‘sex’ should be given their ordinary biological meaning in the Equality Act 2010 – yet the Welsh Government is still ‘considering’ the impact of the judgment and its policies remain unchanged.

‘Frustrated’

Cathy Larkman of WRN said: ”We are so frustrated with the Welsh Government. It has been over two months since the judgment, yet they are just kicking the legal can down the road.

“This is just political cowardice. Sex is binary – there are two sexes, male and female. The law is also binary – you comply with it, or you don’t. The Welsh Government is not complying with it.

“While they dither and delay, many Welsh organisations are operating policies of self-ID and permitting men in women’s spaces and services, including in changing rooms, and in some cases in women’s sports too. They haven’t done anything to protect women and girls.

“The law has spoken – no man, however he claims to ‘identify’ should be in a women-only rape crisis or domestic violence support service. No man should be in a changing room used by women and girls. No man should be in a female-only hospital ward. No woman should be confronted with a man carrying out an intimate health process, such as a mammogram, and be told that this is in fact a ‘woman’.

“Women have rights too and the Supreme Court judgment is a vindication of that. It’s time for the Welsh Government to get on with it.”

The demonstration will coincide with First Minister’s Questions (FMQs), which will take place at a nearby government building at 1.30pm that day.

Legal action

WRN expects a question to be asked at FMQs about the delay in implementing the Supreme Court judgment, the recent letter before action sent to the Scottish Government about their own actions since the judgment, and whether the Welsh Government is also exposing itself to legal action.

The group of women will be carrying a large banner that will indicate the 70 days that have passed since the judgment took place, and will film several short pieces, before delivering a letter to the public desk inside the Senedd.

They will be met outside on the steps by some opposition Members of the Senedd, who are supportive of their attempts to ensure that the Welsh Government complies with UK law immediately, and not at some indeterminate time in the future. This will form part of the ongoing ‘Step Up Senedd’ campaign.

WRN pointed out that the Welsh Government’s flagship LGBTQ action plan still states its policy position as ‘trans women are women, trans men are men, non binary identities are valid” – a statement WRN says directly contradicts the Supreme Court ruling.

In addition, WRN insists that many policies of government-funded organisations in Wales are still not compliant with the judgment, including those of Public Health Wales and the Football Association of Wales.

Engage

The Welsh Government responded, stating: “The Equality and Human Rights Commission’s Code of Practice for services, public functions and associations is out for consultation. We encourage all stakeholders to engage with the consultation.

“We will take the time to consider the Supreme Court judgment and the statutory guidance from the EHRC carefully and take the steps required to meet our obligations under the Equality Act 2010 as clarified by the ruling.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

