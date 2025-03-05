Gender ‘low pay gap’ widening – research

Women are more likely to be in low-paid work than men, and the gap is growing, new research suggests.

Around 18.7% of jobs held by women pay below the voluntary so-called Real Living Wage, compared with 12.6% of those held by men, said the Living Wage Foundation.

Its report said there are one million more women in low-paid jobs than men.

The Foundation said its analysis shows the gender “low pay gap” is widening.

The gap between the proportion of low-paid jobs held by women and men rose from a 4.7 percentage point difference in 2022 to a 6.1 percentage point difference in 2024, said the report.

‘Concerning trend’

Living Wage Foundation director Katherine Chapman said: “Our analysis reveals a concerning trend – despite progress in previous years, the gender low pay gap is widening again.

“Too many women have fallen into low pay, impacting their financial security, mental wellbeing, and ability to provide for their families.

“These findings, ahead of International Women’s Day, are a reminder that there is still a way to go to achieve a fair and equal workplace for women, and we mustn’t forget the sticky floor of low pay.

“Becoming a Living Wage Employer is a great first step to closing the gender pay gap.”

