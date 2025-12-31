‘Gender recognition certificates still important despite Supreme Court ruling’

Certificates which legally recognise a person’s acquired gender are “still very important”, despite the Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman, the new boss of Britain’s equalities watchdog has said.

Eight months on from the Supreme Court’s ruling in April on the definition of sex, the rights watchdog chairwoman said that such documentation still guards people’s right to marry or be buried in their legally acquired sex.

The landmark court case, which was hailed a victory by women’s rights campaigners, followed a dispute centred on whether someone with a GRC recognising their gender as female should be treated as a woman under the UK 2010 Equality Act.

In a long-awaited judgment, the court confirmed the terms “woman” and “sex” in the 2010 Equality Act “refer to a biological woman and biological sex”.

Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) chairwoman Mary-Ann Stephenson said while practically they are of no use to a transgender person trying to access a toilet or a changing room of their acquired gender, such certificates remain important in other ways.

In an interview with the Press Association, she said: “I think in terms of people’s right to marry in their legal sex, to be buried in their legal sex, and so on – and it was the right to marry which was the original case that went to the European Court of Human Rights – the gender recognition certificates are still very important to people.”

There were 1,987 applications for gender recognition certificates (GRCs) received by the expert panel in the year to September – the highest for any 12-month period.

Meanwhile, Ms Stephenson said the commission had, under her predecessor Baroness Falkner, given “legally sound” guidance to the Government on single-sex services and were awaiting ministers’ response.

The Government has said it will not be rushed in publishing an updated code of practice which will be used by businesses and other organisations to inform their provision of single and separate-sex services such as toilets and changing rooms.

The guidance requires ministerial approval and would only come into force 40 days after the Government had laid the draft code in Parliament.

Asked if she would be prepared to accept changes to the draft, Ms Stephenson said: “We’ve made the draft, and we think that it’s legally sound on the basis of extensive legal advice, and we provided it to Government.

“Government obviously has to assure themselves that they’re confident that it’s legally sound, and they’re doing that, and we’re really happy to provide them with any evidence that they need in order to do that.

“We’re waiting to hear back from them about their views on the guidance.”

The commission under Baroness Falkner wrote to the Government in October urging them to “act at speed” on its implementation.

A leaked draft of the guidance was reported in November as suggesting transgender people could be banned from single-sex spaces based on the way they look.

Trans rights campaigners criticised the reported draft as “a licence to discriminate based on looks, plain and simple”.

Asked if she accepted such a characterisation, Ms Stephenson said: “No, I don’t.

“I think my starting point in all of this is that you have to ensure that everyone, as far as possible, has access to the services they need.”

She added that it is “important to make sure that there are services provided for people who can’t or don’t want to use the services for their biological sex and obviously that’s something that we want to give people advice and guidance on how they can do that”.

She said: “It is about recognising that everybody has rights in this situation, but where you are providing single-sex services, the Supreme Court has said those have to be on the basis of biological sex.”

She has previously said no-one is expecting there to be “toilet police”, and suggested organisations with self-contained male and female toilets could make them unisex.