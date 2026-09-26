Gender specialists appointed to review paused surgery cases in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Experienced gender clinicians have been appointed to review the cases of NHS patients affected by the suspension of gender-affirming surgery in Wales.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said final preparations were now under way for the Independent Clinical Review, with patients whose surgery was due between August and December 2026 to be considered first.

Referrals for gender-affirming surgery, surgical assessments and scheduled operations through the Welsh Gender Service were temporarily paused in August.

Around 60 patients were due to have surgery between the introduction of the pause and the end of December.

The NHS Wales Joint Commissioning Committee (NWJCC), which ordered the pause, said reviews would begin with patients whose planned surgery dates were earliest and continue in date order.

Patients will not have to wait for the entire review process to finish before learning whether their surgery can go ahead.

The health board said: “Where appropriate, surgery will be reinstated as soon as an individual’s review has been completed.”

The NWJCC has also sought confirmation from NHS England surgical providers that patients cleared to proceed will be prioritised.

Patients waiting for surgery in 2027 and those awaiting surgical assessments will subsequently have their referrals reviewed to confirm that requirements for surgery have been met.

Affected patients will be contacted directly with further information once final preparations for the clinical review have been completed.

‘Difficult’

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said it recognised the continuing uncertainty for patients and their families.

It said: “We recognise that this continues to be a difficult and uncertain period for many patients, families, staff and members of the wider community.

“We remain committed to providing clear, factual and timely information while supporting those affected by the pause and maintaining confidence in the safe delivery of care.”

The suspension applies specifically to the surgical pathway and does not affect patients requiring follow-up care after surgery, those midway through a series of procedures or people requiring treatment for complications or other necessary aftercare.

Other Welsh Gender Service provision is continuing, including hormone therapy support, endocrine reviews, psychological support, speech and language therapy and fertility services.

Patients with scheduled appointments have been advised to attend unless contacted directly and told otherwise.

Concerns

The NWJCC has said data showed surgery referral rates from the Welsh service were “significantly higher” than in England, while the proportion of patients progressing from referral for some types of surgery was significantly lower.

It also raised concerns about whether patients had been appropriately assessed, including whether wider health needs had been considered and whether requirements for surgery had been met.

The NWJCC has said it has not identified any patients who came to harm.

Health Minister Mabon ap Gwynfor has said he wants the clinical review carried out quickly to minimise disruption and distress for patients.

Petition

A Senedd petition calling for the immediate resumption of gender-affirming surgery has now attracted more than 17,000 signatures.

Launched by Christopher May, it calls on the Welsh Government and NWJCC to reverse the suspension and allow scheduled and approved operations to proceed for patients who have already completed assessments.

It also calls for clear terms of reference and a timetable for the review to be published.

Mr May said after the petition passed 10,000 signatures in its first 48 hours: “The speed of this response shows that people will not allow vulnerable groups to be used as a political football.

“I am not personally trans, but I stand firmly with the community.”

Twenty-six of Plaid Cymru’s 28 backbench Senedd members have also written to NWJCC chairman Ian Green expressing “profound disappointment” at the decision, saying it had caused “distress, fear and a deep sense of uncertainty” among the trans community.

The Welsh Conservatives and Reform UK have supported the pause while concerns about the service are investigated.

Review

The clinical review of individual patients is separate from a wider review of the Welsh Gender Service which has been planned since 2024.

That review will assess the service against its current specification, professional standards, emerging evidence and national developments, with initial findings expected by the end of 2026.

The health board said the terms of reference for the Independent Clinical Review would be published after affected patients had been given detailed information about the process.

It added: “Our commitment remains unchanged. We will continue to provide clear, compassionate and transparent information while supporting patients affected by the pause and maintaining confidence in our commitment to safe, high-quality and person-centred care.”

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