Georgian townhouse could be demolished to create ‘affordable apartments’

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to demolish a former listed townhouse and build nine new affordable apartments in its place have been put forward.

Planning permission had already been granted, in 2024, to the housing association that already owns the Georgian townhouse, that was divided into six flats in the early 1980s, to revamp it and add a seventh flat.

But following approval of that application the grade II listed three storey building at 13 St Ann Street in Chepstow’s conservation area was “delisted and removed from the Designated Historic Assets list”.

Monmouthshire Housing Association said it was in a poor condition and the delisting was approved as it had already been substantially altered and retained little historic character so no longer met the listing criteria while reusing the building wasn’t considered viable or sustainable.

It has instead put forward a new plan for approval which is seeking permission to demolish the current building and replace it with a modern “Georgian-style” building that will also be three-storeys high though the roof will be at a higher elevation than the current building to accommodate the three additional apartments.

All the neighbouring buildings are listed and the design is intended to “preserve the character and appearance of the Chepstow conservation area.”

There will be a single communal entrance from St Ann Street and each one bedroom apartment will contain a bathroom, storage space and an open plan kitchen, living and dining area.

The building is currently vacant and Monmouthshire Housing Association has described it as “no longer fit for purpose, with long term evidence of damp, poor/inadequate insulation and energy performance” and doesn’t meet current building regulations.

The application, which also covers sustainable drainage and associated works, also asks for permission for a communal amenity space including a garden, patio spaces and outdoor seating for the exclusive use of residents while there will also be nine brick storage sheds each containing a single cycle stand and space for general storage.

The application states no on site vehicle parking will be provided and any “overflow” parking will be on street as is the existing arrangement.

The developers say the town centre location and the nearby national cycle path will mean “dependence on the private car will be reduced”.

However a pedestrian access point into the Drill Hall car park will be reinstated and will include a security gate allowing for access to the car park and town centre and it is considered the car park will help meet the needs of any visitors travelling by car.

According to a statement submitted with the application: “It is considered that dependence on the private car will be reduced due to the proximity of the site to bus stops, the Chepstow train station, and within walking distance to a wide range of amenities. Together, these promote alternative means of transport in line with policies.

“The vast majority of these amenities are located within 1.5km of the site, reducing the need to travel by private motor vehicles. When travelling further afield is required, there are numerous walking, cycling and public transport options available, which significantly reduce the dependency on car travel.”

Records show the property was the Sailors Tavern from at least 1813, and probably from 1777, until 1846. It was also called the Jolly Sailor and Old England. The third storey was created during the 1980s refurbishment, though the building was listed in 1976.

It had also been used as a filterworks, with the material used for filtering being created by burning pitch and tar from blocks of ground and compressed Tintern charcoal.

Members of the public have until Tuesday, January 27 to comment on the plans that are being considered by Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department.