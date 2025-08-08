Germany stops military exports that could be used in Gaza

Associated Press Reporters

Germany will not authorise any exports of military equipment that could be used in Gaza “until further notice”, Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced.

It was a quick response by one of Israel’s strongest international backers to a decision by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet to take over Gaza City.

The move by Germany, which had previously stopped short of tougher lines against Israel’s government taken by some of its European Union allies, appears likely to further isolate Israel over the military takeover plan which has been condemned by the United Nations and supporters of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.

Negotiations

In a statement, Mr Merz emphasised that Israel “has the right to defend itself against Hamas’s terror” and said the release of Israeli hostages and “purposeful” negotiations towards a ceasefire in the 22-month conflict “are our top priority”.

He added that Hamas must not have a role in the future of Gaza.

“The even harsher military action by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, approved by the Israeli cabinet last night, makes it increasingly difficult for the German government to see how these goals will be achieved,” he added.

“Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorise any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice.”

Suffering

The German government remains deeply concerned about the suffering of civilians in Gaza, he said, adding: “With the planned offensive, the Israeli government bears even greater responsibility than before for providing for their needs.”

He called on Israel to allow comprehensive access for aid deliveries — including for UN organisations and other non-governmental organisations — and said Israel “must continue to comprehensively and sustainably address the humanitarian situation in Gaza”.

Germany also called on Israel’s government “not to take any further steps toward annexing the West Bank”.

It is not clear which military equipment from Germany will be affected.

Germany, with its history with the Holocaust, has been among the strongest western backers of Israel, no matter which government is in power.

Mr Merz’s government did not join announcements by French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer that they plan to formally recognise a Palestinian state next month.

