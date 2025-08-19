Gerry Adams donates to ‘good causes’ after BBC pays 100,000 euro damages

Gerry Adams has said he has made donations to “good causes” after the BBC paid the former Sinn Fein president 100,000 euro (£84,000) in defamation damages.

The broadcaster lost a defamation case earlier this year after Mr Adams took them to court over a 2016 episode of its Spotlight programme and an accompanying online story.

They contained an allegation that Mr Adams sanctioned the killing of former Sinn Fein official Denis Donaldson.

Mr Adams denied any involvement.

High Court

In May, a jury at the High Court in Dublin found in his favour and awarded him 100,000 euro after determining that was the meaning of words included in the programme and article.

Johnsons Solicitors, which represented Mr Adams in his action, announced on Tuesday that the BBC has discharged the order of the court in relation to the compensation to their client.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We can confirm the BBC has now paid Gerry Adams 100,000 euros in damages as required by the court.”

Mr Adams said he intended to donate any damages awarded to good causes.

‘Children of Gaza’

The law firm said donations have been made to “Unicef for the children of Gaza”, local GAA organisations, a support group for republican prisoners and their families called An Cumman Cabhrach, to the Irish language sector, to the “homeless and Belfast based-youth, mental health and suicide prevention projects” and others.

The BBC, which was found by the jury not to have acted in good faith nor in a fair and reasonable way, was also ordered to pay the former Sinn Fein leader’s legal costs, potentially in the order of millions.

However, it is understood the final amount of costs have yet to be determined.

