‘Get it right or shut it’ ultimatum given to Hafod landfill operators

Alec Doyle – Local democracy reporter

Swift action needs to be taken to reduce the odour around a landfill site or it should be shut according to councillors.

The first report on the extent of the odour problem at Hafod landfill site – which has seen complaints drawn from Johnstown, Ruabon, Ponciau and Rhostyllen since October – was welcomed by Wrexham councillors on Tuesday.

But members of Wrexham’s Homes and Environment Scrutiny Committee remained concerned about the lack of a clear timeline from Hafod landfill operator Enovert to resolve the stench, which has been an issue for residents for 18 years.

Worry

“The people have suffered enough,” said Ponciau councillor Paul Pemberton. “We have everyone around the table now and we are improving, I’m not denying that – but it worries me that we will be sitting here in two, three four five or 10 years time still talking about the same thing.

“Everybody needs to pull their fingers out quicker than they already have to hopefully make the situation better. Either get it right or shut it.”

Committee members received a report by Wrexham Council’s Public Protection department, Natural Resources Wales and Enovert. It presented the first month of data from the new monitoring process put in place following a spike in complaints last October.

Following pressure from the public and local members to get rid of the smell, Wrexham Council strategy to gather data from around the landfill site to identify the source and tackle the problem once and for all.

Harm

Sensors have been placed around the landfill site and in the communities where most complaints have been received.

They showed that while there are fluctuating levels of hydrogen sulphide – the gas responsible for the smell – they are not enough to cause significant harm.

Kristian James, Principal Environmental Public Health Specialist at Public Health Wales did tell councillors that levels of hydrogen sulphide detected in communities near Hafod landfill site may be enough to cause what is classed as nuisance irritation – with some people experiencing runny eyes and a sore throat.

According to Enovert’s Regional Manager (North) Ian Craven, the first full month of enhanced monitoring has shown intermittent spikes in the smell level – and he added that the company was keen to trap all the gas it could. Selling gas given off by waste into the power grid as a fuel source is the primary revenue source for the site

“The data in this report is a snapshot and we need to look at a longer period of time because we need to factor in weather and background sources of hydrogen sulphide,” he said.

“We accept non-hazardous waste for disposal and use the landfill gas to generate renewable energy. As with all landfill sites of this type, the management of odours is an active process which requires us to respond to developing site and weather conditions.

“The open nature of site operations means there can be occasions where odour is a risk. We have always rapidly responded to any opportunity to make improvements.”

Smell

As monitoring began Enovert was already making changes to the site, installing new pipework to draw in gases and funnel them into gas engines which convert the gas into electricity. These have not resolved the issue however and more needs to be done to understand why the smell is so strong.

Working in partnership with Wrexham Council and NRW to look into the smell issue and potential solutions meets the requirements of Enovert’s operating permit – but some councillors felt a harder approach was needed.

“I’d like to propose that if the data continues to show breaches in the levels of hydrogen sulphide, that we as a council look at taking enforcement action,” said Queensway councillor and deputy leader of the Plaid Cymru group Cllr Carrie Harper.

“The council has the power to issue an abatement notice for odour as a statutory nuisance and based on the evidence here that notice would be legally enforceable.

“What’s so frustrating for residents is the fact they have been putting up with issues at this site for the last 18 years. They feel there’s a lot of buck-passing in terms of enforcement.

“Wrexham Council has the power to act, NRW has the power to act, Welsh Ministers have the power to act but we saw at the Senedd Petitions Committee this week that Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies refused to do anything. No-one has been willing to step up and defend these communities. I don’t think it’s any surprise frustration is building.”

Enhanced monitoring will continue and expand across other affected communities in the coming months. As more data is gathered, all agencies involved hope to build a picture of what increases the smell and how best to minimise it.

An update will be brought back to committee members in six months.

