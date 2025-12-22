Getaway passengers compete with commuters on busy day for Christmas traffic

Drivers on the Christmas getaway will be competing with commuters for road space on Monday, which is set to be one of the busiest days for traffic in the Christmas period.

There will be about 24 million cars on UK roads, the AA predicts – just slightly lower than the peak for the festive season on Friday.

The RAC estimates the number of leisure journeys will drop on Monday and Tuesday compared to the weekend, but festive journeys combined with commuter and business traffic could lead to delays.

Motorists battled some tricky conditions on Sunday as mist shrouded parts of the UK on the shortest day of the year.

And as low pressure is set to dominate the early part of the coming week, the Met Office forecasts showers on Monday in northern Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, one flood warning and one flood alert are in place for Wales on Monday, at the River Ritec and across south Pembrokeshire respectively.

The national weather forecaster urges drivers to find another route if they come to a flooded road, and when heavy rain is forecast advised motorists to avoid starting journeys until it clears.

Shaun Jones, AA expert patrol, said: “With wet and misty conditions expected, take extra care.

“Slow down, increase your following distance, and make sure your lights are on — and if visibility drops below 100 metres, switch on your fog lights.

“Avoid sudden braking and keep your windscreen clear to prevent misting inside the car.”

Festive traffic is set to be at its heaviest on Christmas Eve when the RAC forecasts there will be 4.2 million journeys, making it the single busiest day for getaways over the period, but with fewer commuters around roads are likely to be less busy overall.

The data also shows drivers are planning to make a further 4.2 million journeys at some point between Monday and Christmas Eve for last-minute shopping and other festive visits.

“Drivers will be heading out for all sorts of festive fun — from pantomimes and Christmas markets to family visits and scenic walks,” Mr Jones said.

“But with so many sleighs on the tarmac, patience is the best present you can give yourself.

“Pack essentials, keep your fuel tank or EV charge topped up, and don’t let congestion steal your Christmas sparkle.

“If you’re leaving your car parked over the festive period, start it for a few minutes every couple of days to ensure it’s ready for January.”