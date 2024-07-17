Gething reshuffles Cabinet after top team resignations

Vaughan Gething has reshuffled his top team the day after announcing his intention to resign as First Minister.

Four members of the Welsh cabinet quit on Tuesday morning, precipitating Mr Gething’s decision to stand down and making a reshuffle necessary for the Welsh Labour top team.

Julie James, cabinet secretary for housing and local government, Jeremy Miles, cabinet secretary for economy, energy and Welsh language, Lesley Griffiths, cabinet secretary for culture and social justice, and counsel general Mick Antoniw all left government on Tuesday.

On Wednesday evening, Mr Gething announced that Jayne Bryant, minister for mental health and early years, would replace Ms James, with minister for social partnership Sarah Murphy moving into Ms Bryant’s old brief.

Jack Sargeant, Senedd member for Alyn and Deeside, will join Mr Gething’s team as the new minister for social partnership.

Split

The responsibilities of the other departed cabinet secretaries will be split between those that remain.

Baroness Eluned Morgan, cabinet secretary for health and social care, will take on responsibility for the Welsh language, while the cabinet secretary for North Wales and transport, Ken Skates, will now also be responsible for the economy.

Chief whip and Trefnydd (house leader) Jane Hutt will also oversee culture and social justice while Mr Gething will perform the role of Counsel General.

This arrangement is likely to remain in place until Mr Gething’s successor can be chosen, a process expected to begin shortly.

