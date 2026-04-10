Gething ‘to get peerage after Senedd election’
Martin Shipton
Keir Starmer still intends to nominate Vaughan Gething for a peerage – but no announcement will be made before the Senedd election to avoid further damage to Labour’s chances, we have been told.
In December 2025 The Times reported how the former First Minister was being lined up for a seat in the House of Lords.
At the time he was one of a number of Labour loyalists expected to be drafted in to the Lords to help stave off defeats in a chamber where the party does not have a majority.
Gething was forced out of office in July 2024 following scandals including receiving donations totalling £200,000 to his Welsh Labour leadership campaign from a company owned by businessman David Neal, who received two suspended prison sentences for dumping toxic sludge in the precious wetlands landscape of the Gwent Levels.
Nation.Cymru also revealed how Gething had lied on oath to the UK Covid Inquiry, failing to reveal that he had deleted text messages exchanged with ministerial colleagues during the pandemic when he was Health Minister.
The revelation in The Times was greeted with outrage within Welsh Labour, which by the end of 2025 was already facing defeat in the Senedd election.
One Welsh Labour source told Nation.Cymru at the time: “That will go down like a lead balloon on the doorstep.”
Another said: “It was really frustrating and disappointing to read about this. Surely Keir Starmer can shore up his numbers in the House of Lords in a way that doesn’t undermine Welsh Labour’s election chances. Eluned Morgan as First Minister is doing a great job putting Vaughan’s failures behind us and driving a really positive agenda: this decision just serves to undermine her work. Like the majority of Welsh Labour members I’d urge Keir Starmer not to do this. He should remember we cannot deliver for anyone if we go against the electorate, who do not like Vaughan Gething and his donations.”
‘Pragmatic’
A Labour source has now told us that a “pragmatic” decision was taken to postpone Gething’s elevation to the Lords until some time after the May 7 election in order to avoid a backlash.
Last December’s story in The Times stated: “Sir Keir Starmer will appoint two dozen Labour peers as ‘infantry’ to help push through controversial legislation in the new year after a string of defeats in the House of Lords.
“The Prime Minister is poised to ennoble former politicians, party aides and union figures before crucial local elections in May.
“Among those set to be elevated is Matthew Doyle, who was Starmer’s director of communications in opposition but lasted only nine months in the role in No 10.
“Another is Vaughan Gething, who as first minister of Wales became the first black leader of a European country. He was forced from office after only four months in July last year, as four senior members of his government resigned over a controversial £200,000 leadership donation. Gething denied wrongdoing.
“Further conversations have been held in No 10 about handing peerages to Katie Martin, a business adviser to Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, and Carol Linforth, who ran Labour events and operations for more than 20 years before stepping down last month.
“Others in contention are Paddy Lillis, a former general secretary of the Usdaw shop workers’ union, and John-Paul McHugh, former general secretary of Scottish Labour and assistant general secretary of the Community union.
“Some will be included on the forthcoming list, which could be published as soon as next week, while others may be held back for future rounds of peerages.
“There are expected to be about 24 nominations by Starmer, with other parties’ and groups’ allocations taking the total to about 33.”
In the event, Doyle, Martin and Linforth were among the 25 new Labour peers while Gething, Lillis and McHugh were left off the list. In addition there were three new Tory peers, five Liberal Democrats and one crossbencher.
Private company
Last month Nation.Cymru revealed how Gething had set up a private company called CG Choma Ltd with a registered office in Cathedral Road, Cardiff. He is not standing for re-election to the Senedd and there is speculation that he intends to act as a business consultant.
We contacted the First Minister’s official spokesperson and stated: “Political sources are telling us that Vaughan Gething is to go to the House of Lords, but that no announcement will be made until after the Senedd election.
“Is the Welsh Government aware of this, has it been consulted and what view does the First Minister have on whether Mr Gething should receive a peerage or not?”
The spokesperson responded: “This is not something the Welsh Government would comment on.”
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Simply further displays the irrelevance of the Lords.
…and the hypocrisy of the Labour Party.
And corrupt ideas within Labour
Best trough in town. Ask all the wide boys that queue up to get in there.
If Starmer is withholding the announcement because it would be unpopular why is he making it anyway? Is it because he is a Starmer loyalist as opposed to being loyal to Cymru and honesty. This tells you all you need to know about Labours care for Cymru.
Starmer hasn’t announced anything. “We have been told” means “somebody leaked it to us”. Further down they are called “a Labour source” which, in the code for these things, means not an authorised leak from No 10 but beyond that there’s no way of knowing good a tip it is.
Sadly it’s believable. If it does happen it will be yet more proof of Starmer’s tin ear for Wales and UK politics more generally.
This should be fun when the Tory party complain considering the absolute loons they have elevated.
My God!!! Unbelievable!!! Words fail me.
The grift is timeless isn’t it? An almost complete failure as a Senedd politician & colony leader gets the reward of a lifetime sinecure from the imperial administration!
This is a disgrace.
Or, as Liz Truss might put it – “This. Is. A. Disgrace”.
A peerage of course opens the door for additional public appointments and commercial opportunities, as well as for overseas “fact finding” trips. Plus a bonus for speaking in the Lords for his “consultancy” clients.
Spot on Chris. Boy will be riding the gravy train until he drops and getting paid fat allowance + expenses every day he turns up to clock in. Is there a better trough in the UK?
This is obviously not true, who would fall for such nonsense? Is there an ulterior motive behind this tory?!
The Times is no friend to the parties on the Left, I smell a rat.
Given the house of Lords track record, this is entirely expected.
The only surprising thing about this is that Gething hadn’t been recruited to Reform with his level of dishonesty.
The grift that keeps on giving…
That’s not exactly a sure-fire vote-winner for Welsh Labour in the May elections, is it?
A Lord its an out dated thing the house of Lords like the monarchy and all the rest of the nonsense that goes with it If ENGLAND wanted to be a democracy in the true sense of the word an elected second tier of government i said England because i want Wales to rule ourselves not by a foreign country England running us
Our neighbors really are a weird bunch aren’t they.
Yes they are
You may have heard the old joke which goes like this: When God was handing out countries, he said to the Cymry, “I am giving you one of the most beautiful lands on earth, with mighty mountains, majestic rivers, bountiful forests, and rich pastures..” The Cymry (being a cynical bunch) replied “that’s all very well, but what’s the catch?”, and God said, “just wait till you see the neighbours”.
Silly hat ceremonies and old boys clubs are the British way.
Wow,fecking wow,what are we allowing this Country of ours to become!!!
It depend what country you’re referring to, in my view our country means Cymru and fortunately we don’t have a House of Lords.
Well overdue to abolish the archaic House of Frauds and replace it with a fully elected second chamber
Saying you’re going to do something isn’t evidence of actually doing it.
It certainly isn’t in Starmer’s case!
This story from The Times, Dec 2025, needs to be confirmed or denied by the highest level of the Labour Party, preferably not just ‘a Labour source’. If true, it will be a national disgrace.
Rumour is that Lord Gething will be sponsored by Lord Mandelson.
Whatever your political hue, whether you are English, Welsh, Scots, Northern Irish etc, I’m sure we can all agree that something as heinous as this diminishes us all. He has no right whatsoever to a cushy job and lovely pension at the public’s expense. Horrendous.
Toby Jones then, Clair Fox. Daniel Hannan, Goldsmith, Mone, Matthew Elliot, Cruddas, Lebedev and so on.
Its a tainted pot and not really worried who gets a leg up when the previous slime balls are not removed.